As Ghanaian independence is around the corner,I cannot help but think to myself of how many Ghanaian trail-blazers there currently are. Growing up in the UK as a British Ghanaian youngster in the nineties I saw just a few Ghanaian individuals that left me mesmerized or inspired.

Fast forward to 2018 there are a plethora of individuals of Ghanaian heritage that have become positive influencers and role models to the younger generation and myself. To see people that share the same heritage as me and doing amazing things is inspiring and makes me extremely proud.

It is exciting to see Ghana move in the direction of growth and opportunities and to see individuals that were not born there but want to add their contribution to the motherland, it is great to see and experience. The following post will look at individuals of Ghanaian heritage that are making a difference and have become positive influencers each are the definition of Ghanaian excellence.

Enjoy!

Bozoma Saint John



The powerhouse known as Bozoma Saint John, the striking Chief brand officer at Uber. The American Ghanaian who spent her years growing up in Kenya and Ghana before her family relocated to Colorado Springs. Initially, I was not aware that Saint John was of Ghanaian heritage until I saw her majestic pictures of her in Ghana last Christmas on social media. Her divine images of the motherland displayed Ghana’s rich and colourful culture. The dark-skinned beauty captioned one of her pictures with President Nana Akufo-Addo; “I am leaving Ghana more determined, focused and excited contributor to this great nation and Africa as a whole”. Marvelled by her passion and enthusiasm for the motherland, I wanted to find out more about who this woman was. One of the very few Black women in tech in Silicon Valley, her experiences in advertising and her strive to turn Uber into a brand that people love. Saint John is a trail-blazer not just for Ghanaians but women all around the world. I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for her.

Joshua Kissi



Let me introduce you to creative director and photographer formally known as Joshua Kissi. The extremely talented creative who I came across on social media recently. Another American native of Ghanaian descent, he is the face alongside his business partner of the popular men’s lifestyle website turned creative agency ‘Street Etiquette’. His imagery on Instagram displays the Ghanaian’s talent, images of Blackness/Black excellence is personified like no other. ‘Street Etiquette’ has been featured in publications such as GQ, Essence, Complex. Building relationships with major brands such as Adidas and Starbucks and the US open. The future looks bright for this multifaceted artistic creative.

Afua Hirsch



The woman of many talents, a lady who inspires me greatly. The broadcaster, writer and barrister literally superwoman! Afua who is of mixed race parentage born to a Ghanaian mother and British father however she was born in Norway. The Ghanaian ground breaker who went to Oxford and has often written about Ghana in publications such as ‘The Guardian’. The talented writer first grabbed my attention in an article about Ghana and how she visited Accra back in 1995, I personally travelled to Ghana for the first time two years later with my family and her stories of Ghana was vividly and extremely similar. The chronicles of British Ghanaian children visiting back home for the first time. It is very hard not to be in awe of her enthusiasm for Ghana. Her first book which discusses Britishness and identity which was published last month, I am so proud of what Afua defines.

Jake Bediako



Jake Bediako, the intelligent and handsome individual who is making a positive name for himself. Born in New York also known as the ‘debonair disciple’ it is not very difficult to see where that name originates from. Recently being appointed as the ‘global youth ambassador for Ghanaian diaspora relations’. He recently wrote on his social media: “now I am faced with a task and role that makes my heart beat faster in the best possible way and I couldn’t be more overwhelmed with gratitude and the opportunity to serve”. His love and passion for the Ghanaian shores is admirable and his strive to make a genuine positive difference. His self-expression and suave confidence which is often exhibited on his social media, also a keen writer. The Ghanaian influencer has a bright future ahead of him and I am excited to see how his role develops.

Samira Bawumia



There are so many words that springs to mind when I think of Samira Bawumia. Fiercely intelligent, dignified and ridiculously beautiful literally in a class of her own. I had the opportunity to meet Samira at a gathering last year and briefly conversing with her I can safely say she is exactly how you would imagine her to be. Her warm personality and infectious smile that has made many Ghanaians fall in love with her. A woman that exudes confidence in a humble way, Samira who is the second lady of the Republic of Ghana, also works on many empowerment and humanitarian projects. Her passion to make Ghanaian women be the best version of themselves. Since the political shift back in 2016 (thank God for that!) Samira has made such a positive difference to Ghana with her work on women. An admirable figure, she is truly a gift to Ghanaians all over the world and a positive inspiration.

Brommon



Refined suit expert and the creative director formally known as Kwaku Boateng Akuoko. The exquisite brand that has completely changed the face of menswear in Ghana. His brand depicts opulence that brings a number of high profile clients from all over Ghana. Brommon masterminded the brand in 2014 and has not looked back ever since. His bespoke showroom which is based in Accra, the CEO who was born in Ghana and later spent his teen years in London, whilst he lived in the UK he worked for brands such as Alexander Mcqueen and others. He studied the industry and took his expertise back home. I can safely say, it has paid off. His distinctive style and flair for grandeur however most importantly his work ethic and determination to create such a magnificent brand in Ghana. He reinforces that anything is possible when you work hard and focus. Brommon is a great role model to the youngsters in Ghana.

Thanks for reading.