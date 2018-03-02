Ingredients 1 banana 1/2 organic ripe mango 1 tsp peanut butter or butter or coconut oil 80ml babymilk(breastmilk,formula or non dairy milk) ,oatmilk or coc
Healthy Banana, Mango Recipe For Your Baby
Ingredients
1 banana
1/2 organic ripe mango
1 tsp peanut butter or butter or coconut oil
80ml babymilk(breastmilk,formula or non dairy milk) ,oatmilk or coconut milk
Steps
1.wash banana very well. Peel and cut into chunks
2.wash your mango very well peel and cut into chunks
3.put your fruits in the blender
4.Add up your peanut butter or melted butter or coconut oil
5.Pour your milk on .blend till smooth and soft
Serve as breakfast or supper to child
You can add pinch of cinnamon