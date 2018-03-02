Healthy Banana, Mango Recipe For Your Baby

Ingredients

1 banana

1/2 organic ripe mango

1 tsp peanut butter or butter or coconut oil

80ml babymilk(breastmilk,formula or non dairy milk) ,oatmilk or coconut milk

Steps

1.wash banana very well. Peel and cut into chunks

2.wash your mango very well peel and cut into chunks

3.put your fruits in the blender

4.Add up your peanut butter or melted butter or coconut oil

5.Pour your milk on .blend till smooth and soft

Serve as breakfast or supper to child

You can add pinch of cinnamon