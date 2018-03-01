How To Make Chocolate Facial At Home For Clearer Skin

Photo culled from Lerablog.org

Chocolate Facial at Home

Step 1: Cleanse your face thoroughly to remove all the dirt and grime.

You may use a natural cleanser like milk or any other gentle chemical cleanser like Cetaphil cleansing lotion. Make sure you use something that you’ve tried before.

Step 2: Scrub away the dead cells.

Follow the steps below to prepare chocolate scrub.

Option 1:

Procedure:



Add 1 spoon of olive oil, brown sugar, a few drops of vanilla extracts (optional) to cocoa powder (about 1.5 spoons)

Mix these well together

Scrub your face in circular motion to remove all dead cells

Option 2: For Oily to Combination Skin

This scrub gently removes the dead cells, excess oil, dirt and grease from your face.

Procedure:

