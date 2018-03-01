modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Photo Story Of The Life Of Ebony Reigns...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
6 minutes ago | Beauty & Fashion

How To Make Chocolate Facial At Home For Clearer Skin

Stylecraze
Photo culled from Lerablog.org
Photo culled from Lerablog.org

Chocolate Facial at Home
Step 1: Cleanse your face thoroughly to remove all the dirt and grime.

You may use a natural cleanser like milk or any other gentle chemical cleanser like Cetaphil cleansing lotion. Make sure you use something that you’ve tried before.

Step 2: Scrub away the dead cells.
Follow the steps below to prepare chocolate scrub.

Option 1:
Procedure:

  • Add 1 spoon of olive oil, brown sugar, a few drops of vanilla extracts (optional) to cocoa powder (about 1.5 spoons)
  • Mix these well together
  • Scrub your face in circular motion to remove all dead cells

Option 2: For Oily to Combination Skin
This scrub gently removes the dead cells, excess oil, dirt and grease from your face.

Procedure:

  • Make a paste of coco powder with water
  • Further add 2 teaspoons of sea salt. Sea salt exfoliates and helps remove dead cells. It also acts a detoxifier by absorbing the harmful toxins from the skin.
  • Then add a teaspoon of raw milk and mix well to form a scrub
  • Apply it evenly all over your face and scrub gently in circular motion
  • Leave it on for 10 minutes
  • Rinse off thoroughly with warm water

body-container-line