5 Essential Strategies That Boosts Small Scale Businesses

1. Due

Despite consumer credit card dependency, card processing systems are (often) still slow and expensive. Due aims to solve business processing headaches with one streamlined solution. Due’s payment solutions offers highly secure and expedited credit card processing at a rate of just 2.8 percent. Additionally, Due prides itself on transparency and users never face additional monthly or hidden fees.

2. MouseFlow

Ever wanted to get more insight into how your customers are actually interacting with the features on your site? MouseFlow has a solution : the tool takes a CCTV-like recording of the activity of each visitor on your site. MouseFlow forms heat maps of where your users have been putting their cursors on the various pages of your website, allowing you to home in on which features are the most intuitive and best received by the average visitor.

3. You Need A Budget (YNAB)

“You Need A Budget” sounds like a tagline, but it’s actually the name of the service itself. YNAB helps businesses with their accounting and legal needs by offering a number of debt visualization and categorization techniques -- valuable software when you consider that one third of all small businesses fail within two years. The tool, which promises a 34-day free trial, has helped a number of entrepreneurs accurately calculate the scalability and profitability of their products, thus allowing them to weather the critical existence and survival phases mentioned above.

4. GetResponse

Want to keep track of and organize all your marketing efforts in one centralized space? GetResponse can do just that through its multidimensional marketing automation platform , which tracks email marketing, landing pages and webinars. It can even help to automate the marketing process as a whole so that your business can focus on innovation. The GetResponse conference is a crucial event that highlights the functionalities of integrated and automated marketing software for small-business owners.

5. Slack

Want to efficiently outsource labor? Need a way to hold business meetings remotely with a number of people in different time zones? Recode estimates that three million people now use Slack every day to manage their remote teams. Slack is a messaging platform that has it all: text channels, calling and video, as well as file- and screen-sharing, all in one convenient, easy-to-manage bundle.