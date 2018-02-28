Why You Should Start Taking Mustard Today

Photo credit - Thespicehouse.com

Prevents Cancer

Being a member of Brassica family, the seeds of a mustard plant contain generous amounts of healthy phytonutrients called glucosinolates which can prove valuable against various cancers such as the bladder, colon , and cervical cancer . Glucosinates break down to form isothiocyanates with the help of myrosinase enzymes present in mustard. Various studies have suggested that the anti-cancer effects of these components inhibiting the growth of cancer cells and even guard against the formation of such malignant cells. The chemopreventive properties of its seeds help in restoring the levels of glutathione and stimulate the induction of apoptosis without affecting the normal healthy cells.

Treats Psoriasis

The tiny mustard seeds are effective against psoriasis, which is a chronic inflammatory autoimmune disorder. Research studies have validated its effectiveness in curing the inflammation and lesions associated with psoriasis. According to the study, treatment with its seeds also stimulates the activities of good enzymes such as superoxide dismutase, glutathione peroxidase, and catalase, which encourage protective and healing action in such diseases.

Relieves Contact Dermatitis

Mustard seeds offer therapeutic relief in contact dermatitis. Investigative research has suggested that consumption of its seeds helps in healing the symptoms associated with contact dermatitis such as healing of tissues and reduction in the ear swelling.

Improves Cardiovascular Health

Mustard oil is a hearty choice when it comes to choosing cooking oil. Studies conducted to assess its effects on the patients suspected of a heart attack demonstrated positive results with respect to reduction in the rate of cardiac arrhythmia, decrease in the ventricular enlargement and the chest pain associated with it. The cardioprotective properties of mustard oil possibly attribute to the presence of omega-3 fatty acids among other helpful components.