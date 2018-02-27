Things You Should Never Do After Accepting A Marriage Proposal

Photo credit - Shutterstock

DON’T phone your friends and family seconds after you’ve said yes. Enjoy the moment while it lasts and enjoy discussing your future together and your excitement.

DO start getting weekly manicures. It’s best to be prepared if you think the big day is coming as you’ll want to take lots of photos of your new engagement ring when sharing the news on social media. We also advise having manicures done for a few weeks or months after your engagement as you will be showing everybody your ring in person.

DO ask him about his proposal planning experience. Your fiancé has been planning this proposal for a while, and he may have been spending months or years plucking up the courage to do it! Ask him about his planning details and why he made the decisions he did. Your other half will be proud of their successful proposal and will enjoy sharing all the detail of how they did it with you.

DON’T ask him how much the ring cost. There are some things that are better left unsaid. It’s possible that you may be disappointed or angry with the price of the ring, and it’s not good manners to ask how much a gift was, so just let him deal with the numbers related to the proposal and your new engagement ring!

DO think ahead. If you see your proposal coming it may be wise to plan a little something you want to say yourself. This could be a reading or a poem, or words of your own to express your feelings. Your other half has spent a lot of time planning your proposal and hearing something nice from you is sure to make the moment even more special for him.

DON’T cut him off. Your other half may take his time in asking the big question, but make sure you let him finish the plans he has spent all of his time arranging. He may also have a planned speech to present to you so don’t rush the proposal.

DO enjoy the moment. This is the most important part to remember as it can be easy to get engrossed in taking photographs and calling your family to tell them the news. Enjoy your first few moments of being engaged with your fiancé and savour the moment. Equally, enjoy all the moments that follow your engagement too!