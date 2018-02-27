Easy Tips To Help Maintain Artificial Lawn

Photo credit - Pinterest

Have the Right Equipment

Just because you’re installing artificial grass, doesn’t mean you won’t require any tools or equipment to keep your lawn looking lush. Do away with the lawn mower but retain your hose, leaf blower, and rake. Also have a stiff brush on hand.

Most of these tools and equipment can be bought cheap, so even if you don’t already have these in your garden shed, you won’t have to spend a lot of money.

Take Care Post-Installation

Following the installation, you’re bound to see excess sand on the surface of the turf. This is normal and you only need to sweep the sand across the turf lightly to help it make its way into the infill.

Always Keep the Turf Clean

Debris, dirt, and dust can accumulate on the turf and make it look unappealing over time. As such, cleaning the turf on a regular basis is important. Use a lawn sweeper, garden vacuum, or leaf blower to clear the turf of fallen leaves and dirt.

Tend to the Turf as Needed

Tending to fake grass once in three months is recommended, but if you have pets or kids playing on the turf, you might want to clean it more often. Additionally, if your pet has an accident on the grass or if someone spills food or drink on the grass, ensure to clean up the mess as soon as you can.

Brush Regularly

Natural grass blades stand upright and that’s exactly how fake grass blades should stand too. Keep in mind that even the toughest synthetic grass blades will bend over time and the only way to keep your lawn looking natural is to brush it regularly.

Use the stiff brush to keep blades aligned and upright. A brush with synthetic bristles at least 5 inches long will be perfect for the job. Refrain from using a brush with metal bristles as doing so can damage the grass. Remember to brush with just enough force; applying less pressure won’t make a difference to the blades and applying too much pressure can make the lawn appear uneven.

If you have artificial grass installed over a huge area, brushing regularly may not be possible. In such a case, just brush over high traffic areas to keep your turf looking natural. If you see grass blades bending to a side, add some infill and spread it with the help of the brush to restore the turf to its former glory!

Rinse Frequently

Artificial grass can be rinsed with water as and when needed to get rid of debris and other waste. You can also use a mild detergent on especially dirty spots and then hose down the turf with water.

Heavier stains like those from sunscreen, grease, and motor oils can be removed by using mineral spirits.

Eliminate Stench

Bad odors won’t affect your turf in any way, but you obviously can’t let your turf stink. If pet urine or excrement is making the turf smell, clean the area with an enzyme cleaner. You can also hose down the area with a mixture of water and a household deodorizer like vinegar.

Use Weedicides

Weeds can grow even after installing artificial grass. So instead of waiting for weeds to sprout out and causing further damage, be proactive and treat the turf to weedicides every once in a while.

Don’t Worry about the Heat

If the harsh sun beating down on your turf worries you, you need to know that the quality and look of your artificial grass won’t be affected by the heat. If you can’t help but worry, hose down the area with water to cool off the turf. Again, doing so isn’t necessary unless you’re planning to take a walk in your garden barefoot!

Conclusion

Installing artificial grass can be very expensive, especially if you’re getting a large area covered. Nevertheless, a synthetic lawn is a practical investment as it can help you save time and money in the long run.

An artificial lawn doesn’t need the high degree of care and maintenance that natural grass requires. But since you’re spending a huge amount on getting an artificial lawn, caring for it becomes necessary.

With the tips given here, you now know how you can care for your synthetic lawn. Do the right things and your turf is sure to look amazing for years to come!