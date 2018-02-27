Developing Healthy Relationships With Clients Is The Secret To A Flourishing Business

Photo culled from Blackenterprise.com

Get to Know Your Clients

Even if you think you have a good understanding of where your clients are coming from and what they need from you, you may be surprised at the many ways you can get to know them better. Consider letting your conversations get a little personal by sharing what you do during your off-hours, information about your family, etc. It doesn't have to be intrusive , but sharing non-work information occasionally can strengthen your clients relationships.

Do Exceptional Work

It's obvious that when building relationships that the quality of the work you do should be exemplary.

If you're not making your clients happy, it will be virtually impossible to forge long lasting relationships. Aim to exceed their expectations whenever possible, and demonstrate how you can become a valued extension of your clients' businesses.

Communicate With Your Clients Regularly

Consistent and effective communication is important in all relationships, particularly relationships with your clients.

You can create the habit of practicing good communication by being responsive to client calls and emails, scheduling regular check-ins, sharing company news, and interacting with your clients across social media, if appropriate. In general, remaining in regular contact and keeping your clients in the loop can go a long way.

Ask for Feedback

It's important to ask for client feedback after individual projects or when reaching milestones in long-term projects. You can take a formal approach by using a client satisfaction survey, or ask them informally during a conversation. The most important step of getting client feedback, however, is having a plan for addressing any concerns or criticisms and being committed to improving your business processes.

Rely on Your Expertise

Many times, your clients will welcome and appreciate suggestions on how to do things better or more effectively. Use your past experience and in-depth knowledge of the work you do in your business to help your clients develop solutions that surpass their initial expectations. This can be accomplished by comprehensive consulting, or even more informally, such as by sharing tips, advice and resources that will help your clients in their own businesses.

Cultivate Partnerships

By considering each client relationship as an ongoing partnership, you can move the relationship to a collaborative, mutually beneficial partnership. This focus can make you more successful at building a sustainable relationship instead of simply doing the work and moving on. And you never know where you might find a opportunity to create a joint venture and work together in a whole new way.

These tips will help you solidify your client relationships and create a strong foundation that will help you grow your business to new levels.