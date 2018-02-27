modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Photo Story Of The Life Of Ebony Reigns...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
8 hours ago | Health & Fitness

Menstrual And Fertility Issues? Castor Oil For Cure

Dr Oyebade Abalola Jerry
Photo culled from thealternativedaily.com
Photo culled from thealternativedaily.com

Castor oil has been around for many years, way back 4,000 years ago; so much an amazing therapeutic and medicinal oil with a multitude of fertility benefits.

Reproductive & Fertility Issues Castor Oil Can Cure naturally & permanently.

1. Uterine Fibroid
2. Ovarian cysts
3. Blocked Fallopian tubes
4. Endometriosis
5. Menstrual pain
6. Constipation
7. Pelvic organs detoxification
Benefits of Castor Oil
-Breaks down adhesions and scar tissues due to fallopian tubes blockage

-Relieves constipation and poor elimination through the bowels

-Shrinks fibroid, ovarian cysts and endometriosis
-De-congests the lymphatic system.
-Relieves menstrual and painful periods.
-For digestive and stomach disorders.
I could go on and on, so much an amazing nature's medicinal oil!

Kindly check online...or check for it in a pharmacy/drug dispensing unit for one..

Dossier: Ebony Reigns Is Dead
Ghana is going to find it tough to find someone like this pretty queen

body-container-line