Menstrual And Fertility Issues? Castor Oil For Cure
Castor oil has been around for many years, way back 4,000 years ago; so much an amazing therapeutic and medicinal oil with a multitude of fertility benefits.
Reproductive & Fertility Issues Castor Oil Can Cure naturally & permanently.
1. Uterine Fibroid
2. Ovarian cysts
3. Blocked Fallopian tubes
4. Endometriosis
5. Menstrual pain
6. Constipation
7. Pelvic organs detoxification
Benefits of Castor Oil
-Breaks down adhesions and scar tissues due to fallopian tubes blockage
-Relieves constipation and poor elimination through the bowels
-Shrinks fibroid, ovarian cysts and endometriosis
-De-congests the lymphatic system.
-Relieves menstrual and painful periods.
-For digestive and stomach disorders.
I could go on and on, so much an amazing nature's medicinal oil!
Kindly check online...or check for it in a pharmacy/drug dispensing unit for one..