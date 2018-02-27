Menstrual And Fertility Issues? Castor Oil For Cure

Photo culled from thealternativedaily.com

Castor oil has been around for many years, way back 4,000 years ago; so much an amazing therapeutic and medicinal oil with a multitude of fertility benefits.

Reproductive & Fertility Issues Castor Oil Can Cure naturally & permanently.

1. Uterine Fibroid

2. Ovarian cysts

3. Blocked Fallopian tubes

4. Endometriosis

5. Menstrual pain

6. Constipation

7. Pelvic organs detoxification

Benefits of Castor Oil

-Breaks down adhesions and scar tissues due to fallopian tubes blockage

-Relieves constipation and poor elimination through the bowels

-Shrinks fibroid, ovarian cysts and endometriosis

-De-congests the lymphatic system.

-Relieves menstrual and painful periods.

-For digestive and stomach disorders.

I could go on and on, so much an amazing nature's medicinal oil!

Kindly check online...or check for it in a pharmacy/drug dispensing unit for one..