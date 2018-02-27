Your Health; Your Full Responsibility.

Photo credit - Shutterstock

Pursuing optimal health has become a very important matter today, as diseases such as high blood pressure, obesity, stroke, diabetes, infertility and the rest of them have continued to skyrocket and more associated deaths are increasing, despite all the drugs and medication in the market.

This is a clear indication that primarily "your health" absolutely should lie in your own hands and control; not in the hands of your doctor nor in the hands of your pharmacist.

The main routes of diseases, thanks to the work of our new breed of scientists and researchers are:

- Lifestyle Habits: These are habits you have formed at your younger age and you unknowingly have carried into your adult life, like smoking, sedentary lifestyle/not exercising, habitual alcohol consumption and more and they all can impact your health by a very wide margin, setting you up for an impending health disaster.

- Poor Food Choices: These are beautifully and well packaged foods that TV and radio houses help food companies to promote. The question you probably haven't bothered to ask is, why would "food" now being advertised?

This is unlike the days of old when routinely serving food has been on a predictable path: from the market or farm, to the kitchen, and then from the kitchen to the dinning table. But unfortunately, this healthy pattern have changed.

Today's food have lost it natural virtue, have been ultra-processed and highly chemicalized as fast foods, alias junk food, altering all the nutritional multivitamins and vital nutrients that are essential for nourishing the human body, hence the body is left defenseless and left for cancers, obesity, diabetes, other chronic diseases to dominate.

- Environmental Toxins: According to W.H.O, "Dioxins (toxins) are found throughout the world in the environment and they accumulate in the food chain, mainly in the fatty tissue of animals. More than 90% of human exposure is through food, mainly meat and dairy products, fish and shellfish. Dioxins are highly toxic and can cause reproductive and developmental problems, damage the immune system, interfere with hormones and also cause cancer."

On the other side, our modernized and industrialized world with its numerous privileges also brought alongside this issue. Today toxins are everywhere, the air we breathe; food we eat, water we drink, personal care products, domestic plastics, even the commonly sold "pure water" sachet is another source of toxins in case you aren't aware especially when directly heated under sunlight, allowing chemicals used in making it (plasticizers) leach into the water, introducing toxins in the body; same way microwave leaches toxins into food when heated with a plastic container.

These are all modern practices a lot of people aren't aware of, sadly i didn't learn about toxins in medical school, hence this awareness is largely available today, thanks to the efforts of our working environmental scientists.

Hence, to healthfully survive in this modern world with a lot adulterated foods and sweetened drinks in the media and the marketplace competing for your attention and almost replacing our Godgiven natural and whole foods, it will only take a major health campaign; your awareness and total control of what goes into your body, and onto your body.

"Your health is all you've got, take good care of it."