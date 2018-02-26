Orange For Bright Skin and Other Skin Home Remedies

Photo culled from accrafm.com

Oranges for bright skin

During the winter season, getting oranges will be quite easy which you can purchase from the market to take in Vitamin C. Whether you consume oranges or apply it over your skin, it will supply enough Vitamin C to your skin which will keep your skin healthy. Apart from vitamin, Orange also includes natural bleach which will be really useful to make your skin tone lighten. It has also been proved that, if you can consume fresh orange juice on a regular basis, regular texture of your skin will be effectively improved.

In order to use orange exclusively for skin lightening, you need to take orange juice of around 2 table spoons and add a pinch of turmeric powder in it. This solution or the paste needs to be applied on your face just before going to bed. Then you can wash it next morning and feel the difference.

Honey for natural fair skin

Honey being a wonderful natural moisturizing agent works also well in the process of bleaching your skin and make it naturally fair. Normally, when your skin becomes excessively dry, this gives rise to uneven skin tone. But, application of honey on a regular basis will do wonder as it includes antibacterial properties. If you have acne or spots that give rise to uneven skin, honey is a wonderful remedy in this regard. Just take a spoon of pure honey without any adulteration. Apply it over your face. Stay like that for 10 minutes and let it dry. There after you can easily wash it away with Luke warm water.

Aloe vera gel for reducing pigmentation

It is quite easy to get Aloe Vera gel readily in your kitchen garden which is very good for eradicating the effect of hyper pigmentation. You can even stay away from the effect of uneven skin tone with the application of Aloe Vera gel over your skin. During summer, you can stay hydrated in cool with the effect of Aloe Vera gel. The damaged cells of your body will be replaced by new and rebuilt cells. All the dark spots from your skin will be removed by replacing your skin tone with light tone of skin. You need to cut the Aloe Vera leaf and then squeeze out the jelly like substance that is present inside the leaf. Apply it over your skin and then leave it for 30 minutes. Once it is dried, wash away with water.

Gram flour for making skin tone brighter

Besan called by Indians or Gram Flour in English is very famous in making your skin tone lighter. This is such an ingredient which has variety of nutrients that is ideal to make your skin healthy and effective. For this you have to take 2 spoons of gram flour in a container and add small amount of rose water and mix it till it becomes a paste. Now, it is ready to apply it over your hands as well as legs. You need to wait till the paste dries completely. Then wash with Luke warm water.

Lemons to improve dark complexion skin

Lemon is acidic in nature which is blessing in disguise for all those who have dark complexion. Along with the acidic property, it is also having good amount of Vitamin C that is effective in the growth of new cell. You can easily apply the lemon juice with cotton dipped in it over your face and get result.