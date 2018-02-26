Why Watermelon Should Always Be Part Of Your Meals

Photo credit - Drsinatra.com

1. Helps You Hydrate

Drinking water is an important way to keep your body hydrated.

However, eating foods that have a high water content can also help.

Interestingly, watermelon is 92% water.

A high water content is one of the reasons that fruits and vegetables help you feel full. The combination of water and fiber means you're eating a good volume of food without a lot of calories.

3. Contains Compounds That May Help Prevent Cancer

Researchers have studied lycopene and other individual plant compounds in watermelon for their anti-cancer effects.

Although lycopene intake is linked to a lower risk of some types of cancer, the results are mixed. The strongest link so far seems to be between lycopene and cancers of the digestive system.

Lycopene appears to reduce cancer risk by lowering insulin-like growth factor (IGF), a protein involved in cell division. High IGF levels are linked to cancer.

In addition, cucurbitacin E has been investigated for its ability to inhibit tumor growth.

4. May Improve Heart Health

Heart disease is the number one cause of death worldwide.

Lifestyle factors, including diet, may lower the risk of heart attacks and strokes by reducing blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Several nutrients in watermelon have specific benefits for heart health.

Studies suggest that lycopene may help lower cholesterol and blood pressure. It can also help prevent oxidative damage to cholesterol.

According to studies in obese postmenopausal women and Finnish men, lycopene may also help reduce the stiffness and thickness of artery walls.

Watermelon also contains citrulline, an amino acid that may increase nitric oxide levels in the body. Nitric oxide helps your blood vessels expand, which lowers blood pressure.

Other vitamins and minerals in watermelon are also good for your heart. These include vitamins A, B6, C, magnesium and potassium.

BOTTOM LINE:Watermelon has several heart-healthy components, including lycopene, citrulline and other vitamins and minerals.

5. May Lower Inflammation and Oxidative Stress

Inflammation is a key driver of many chronic diseases.

Watermelon may help lower inflammation and oxidative damage, since it's rich in the anti-inflammatory antioxidants lycopene and vitamin C.

In a 2015 study, lab rats were fed watermelon powder to supplement an unhealthy diet. Compared with the control group, they developed lower levels of C-reactive protein (a marker of inflammation) and less oxidative stress.

In an earlier study, humans were given lycopene-rich tomato juice with added vitamin C. Overall, their markers of inflammation went down and antioxidants went up. Watermelon has both lycopene and vitamin C.

As an antioxidant, lycopene may also benefit brain health. For example, it may help delay the onset and progression of Alzheimer's disease.

6. May Help Prevent Macular Degeneration

Found in several parts of the eye, lycopene helps protect against oxidative damage and inflammation.

It may also help prevent age-related macular degeneration (AMD). This is a common eye problem that can cause blindness in older adults.

Lycopene's role as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound may help prevent AMD from developing and getting worse.

7. May Help Relieve Muscle Soreness

Citrulline, an amino acid in watermelon, may reduce muscle soreness.

Interestingly, watermelon juice appears to enhance the bio-availability of citrulline.

One small study gave athletes plain watermelon juice, watermelon juice mixed with citrulline or a citrulline drink. Both watermelon drinks led to less muscle soreness and quicker heart rate recovery, compared to citrulline on its own.

The researchers also conducted a test-tube experiment, investigating the absorption of citrulline. Their findings suggest that citrulline absorption is most effective when it's consumed as a component of watermelon juice.

Other research has also looked at citrulline's potential to improve exercise endurance and performance. So far, citrulline doesn't seem to improve exercise performance in the amounts studied, but it's still an area of research interest.