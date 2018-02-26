4 Ways To Transform Your Body Through Exercise

Photo credit - Dreamstime

Plank

How to do it: Plank is an isometric (static) exercise where the rule is to hold your body correctly. Follow the example above: keep your back and legs straight without sagging or arching.

Results: If done correctly, the exercise works the abs, back, buttocks, legs, and arms. It also improves posture and general muscle tone.

Push-ups

How to do it: The initial position is a plank with straight arms. From there, lower yourself as far as you can. Make sure your back, pelvis, and legs form a straight line. Then slowly return to the initial position.

Results: Affects the chest, arms, and abdominal muscles.

Thigh and buttock muscles workout

How to do it: Stand on all fours, and stretch your left leg and right arm in a straight line. Then slowly bend them, and touch your right elbow to your left knee. Straighten up again, then change the arm and leg.

Results: Good for the torso and hip-bending muscles. It also strengthens most of the back muscles, the buttocks, and the waist.

How to do it: Place your feet shoulder-width apart, standing on your whole foot. Make as if to sit on an imaginary chair, with your knees and feet on the same line and your back kept straight. You can keep your balance by raising your arms in front of you. Then rise back up as slowly as you can.

Results: Strengthens muscles of the buttocks, thighs, and ankles.

Exercise for abs

How to do it: Lie on your back with your arms stretched above your head and your knees bent. Slowly raise your upper body with your arms straight, and touch your toes. Then slowly return to the initial position.

Results: Strengthens the core muscles and burns fat due to dynamics.

Abs + buttocks

How to do it: Prop yourself on your hands and feet to feel tension in your back. Raise one leg as high as you can, then start lowering your upper body without lifting the second heel off the floor.

Results: Strengthens the muscles of the waist, abs, and buttocks.