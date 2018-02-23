Recipe; Cape Malay Chicken Curry Recipe From South Africa

Photo credit - Getaway.co.za

A traditional Cape Malay chicken curry recipe(that’s easy to make) from Zainie Misbach.

Serves four

50ml vegetable oil

2 medium-sized onions, chopped

1 kg chicken, skinned and cut into portions

15 ml turmeric

15 ml ground cumin

10 ml ground coriander

10 ml fennel

15 ml red masala (available at spice shops)

30 ml garlic and ginger paste

1 medium tomato, chopped finely

4 potatoes, peeled and cut into quarters

6 to 7 fresh curry leaves (available at spice shops)

6 to 7 sprigs of fresh coriander

Salt

Heat a little oil in a pot, add onions and sauté until browned. Add chicken and stir well, and then add the spices, garlic and ginger paste, a pinch of salt and the chopped tomato. Pour in 250 ml of water. Cook, then stir for five minutes, and then cover the pot with a lid. Add the potatoes, another 250 ml of water, then cover and simmer on a low heat until the potatoes are soft. Just before serving add the curry leaves and coriander and stir gently. Serve with rice or homemade rotis.

Zainie’s top tip: Add a touch of lemon juice to soften the husks of the spices when simmering.