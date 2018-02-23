modernghana logo

11 hours ago | Home & Food

Recipe; Cape Malay Chicken Curry Recipe From South Africa

Getaway.co.za
Photo credit - Getaway.co.za

A traditional Cape Malay chicken curry recipe(that’s easy to make) from Zainie Misbach.

Serves four

  • 50ml vegetable oil
  • 2 medium-sized onions, chopped
  • 1 kg chicken, skinned and cut into portions
  • 15 ml turmeric
  • 15 ml ground cumin
  • 10 ml ground coriander
  • 10 ml fennel
  • 15 ml red masala (available at spice shops)
  • 30 ml garlic and ginger paste
  • 1 medium tomato, chopped finely
  • 4 potatoes, peeled and cut into quarters
  • 6 to 7 fresh curry leaves (available at spice shops)
  • 6 to 7 sprigs of fresh coriander
  • Salt

Heat a little oil in a pot, add onions and sauté until browned. Add chicken and stir well, and then add the spices, garlic and ginger paste, a pinch of salt and the chopped tomato. Pour in 250 ml of water. Cook, then stir for five minutes, and then cover the pot with a lid. Add the potatoes, another 250 ml of water, then cover and simmer on a low heat until the potatoes are soft. Just before serving add the curry leaves and coriander and stir gently. Serve with rice or homemade rotis.

Zainie’s top tip: Add a touch of lemon juice to soften the husks of the spices when simmering.

