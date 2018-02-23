Are You Quitting Your Job? Here's What To Do

Photo credit - annaselundberg.com

Review Resignation Pros and Cons

Before you make the decision to quit, be absolutely sure that this is the right decision. An employee once called me the day after she started her new job. She hated it, regretted resigning, and wanted to come back. But by the time we heard from her, we had already filled the position and she was out of luck.

If you're not sure about the position you are considering taking, ask if you can spend a day in the office "shadowing" the staff. It may reinforce your decision to take the position or help you decide you don't want the new job after all.

Weigh the Options

Do you have another job offer ? If so, weigh the pros and cons of the new position versus your current position.

Consider the work environment, flexibility, salary, and benefits in addition to the job responsibilities. How about opportunities to advance? If the new job comes up ahead on all counts and you feel sure that this is the right change to make, don't hesitate.

No new job on the horizon? Before you quit, consider the basics. It will take about three to six months, sometimes longer, to find a new job. Unless you quit for a good cause , you may not be eligible for unemployment benefits .

Do you have enough savings or other income to manage financially? Even if your employment situation isn't the best, you might want to consider hanging on to the job you have, as well as your paycheck, and start your job search before you resign. That old saying that "it's easier to find a job when you have a job" does hold true.

Give Adequate Notice

If you have an employment contract that states how much notice you should give, abide by it. Otherwise, it's appropriate to offer two weeks notice . However, in some cases, you may feel that you are unable to stay for another couple of weeks. Here are some of the reasons to quit without notice .

You Have No Obligation to Stay Longer

If your employer asks you to stay longer than two weeks (or the time period in your contract) you have no obligation to stay.

Your new employer will be expecting you to start as scheduled, and in a timely manner. What you could do is offer to help your previous employer, if necessary, after hours, via email or on the phone.

How to Quit Gracefully

The formal way to resign is to write a resignation letter and to tell your supervisor in person that you're leaving. However, depending on circumstances, you may need to quit over the phone or to quit via email .

Write a Resignation Letter

Regardless of how you resign, write a resignation letter . A resignation letter can help you maintain a positive relationship with your old employer, while paving the way for you to move on. You never know when you might need that old employer to give you a reference, so it makes sense to take the time to write a polished and professional resignation letter .