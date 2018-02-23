What To Do When The One You Love Doesn't Feel The Same

Photo credit - Shutterstock

I had a thought yesterday; it was: “The only unrequited love that truly exists is towards ourselves.”

It seems, so much in our lives, we can experience this sense of love unreturned to us by those we want it from.

You’re a lover; I’m a lover; we’re all lovers here in The Daily Love community. Deep down all we want is to love and be loved in return. That’s the true pulse of the human condition.

Regarding, romantic love specifically, I find it funny (and at times SUPER GNARLY PAINFUL) the dance we all dance. It’s like Girl A likes Boy B, but Boy A likes Girl A, and Girl B likes Boy A. I know, that confused me, too. I just think it’s funny how many times we desire the one that doesn’t want us, or that isn’t the best one for us. And yet, at the same time, we have little to no interest in people who desire us. This obviously isn’t how it always is, but here in Los Angeles, I find this trend running rampant (in my life, too).

It’s really easy to get bummed when someone you really like in that way, doesn’t like you back in that way. You know what I’m talking about – you desire them and they think of you only as a friend. Yeah – the friend zone. It happens to the best of us, guys and girls. And, not only that, we are also perpetrators of putting people who like us in the friend zone. It’s a two-way street.

The key, though, as we dance, is to remember who you are. Unrequited love from someone can be a bummer for sure, but I don’t think that actually exists. Why? It’s not because I have never been the recipient of unrequited love; quite on the contrary – it’s familiar territory (being on both sides, actually).

When we forget to Love Ourselves, when we forget The Uni-verse is on our side and wants us to thrive, when we forget that we are co-creators of our lives with The Uni-verse, then it’s easy to feel unrequited love and have it really affect you. But, I believe that the unrequited love we are feeling isn’t from the other person who we desire – it’s actually from ourselves.

When we love ourselves, we remember that rejection is protection. When we love ourselves we are careful whom we give our hearts to. When we love ourselves, we see every event of our lives as lessons and know that there are no shortages in The Uni-verse. We know that if it doesn’t work out with that someone you had your eye on, or that job you really wanted, something greater is on the