Important Things to Know About The All-In-One App

Nigeria's eCommerce sector is currently worth around $13B and is projected to hit $50B over the next decades. This is according to experts in the Nigerian financial sector.

An eCommerce company that is leading the charge to achieve the aforementioned numbers is Jumia. It has spearheaded the charge to boost the growth of the online technology-based retail business as well as repositioned eCommerce in Nigeria. At this point, Jumia is a household name not only in Nigeria but in Africa.

A way Jumia has been able to cement and maintain its market position is due to innovation. Of course, a company that does not innovate will liquidate sooner rather than later.

Since 2012, Jumia has evolved to become a tech ecosystem featuring different startups. One of the startups in the ecosystem is the recently launched Jumia One .

Jumia One aims to bring every online service in one place and to make them easier, more secure and affordable for everyone. For example, if you want to perform various online transactions, you have to visit different websites to perform them. However, with the arrival of Jumia One, you can do nearly all the transactions on the app. This is why Jumia One is tagged an All-In-One App.

How Jumia One Works

Download either the Android or the iOS App.

Sign in and select the transaction you want to perform. Some of the services include airtime purchase, utility payment and TV bills, hotel & flight booking and online food ordering platform, taxi e-hailing apps such as Uber & Taxify as well as the purchase of movie tickets and much more.

Follow the instructions, choose your payment method and your transaction will be processed.

Why you should use Jumia One

Get 5% reimbursed as cashback on all your airtime and data plans purchases for MTN, Glo, Airtel and 9Mobile

High security of your payments

Instant refunds

Zero fees on bills and save N100 each time

Enjoy all Jumia services in One App

Jumia One is convenient and seamless! Start downloading and using Jumia One!