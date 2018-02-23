Amazing Things To Do With Lemon Juice At Home

The most popular use of lemons is to make fresh, sweet lemonade. Besides this, there are other things you can use lemon juice for especially in your home. Here are some of the surprising and interesting things that lemon juice can function.

Make your blonde shiny

lighter-coloured hair strands, squeeze two to three lemons and evenly apply the juice on the ends of your hair. It will make your hair especially if it is blonde shiny.

Wipe your microwave

If your microwave is unclean, you can combine water, vinegar, and chopped-up lemon in a bowl, then place it in the machine and microwave for a few minutes until the inside is steamy. Allow it cool, then wipe down the interior with a damp cloth.

Prevent veggies from browning

To prevent browning, soak cut fruits and vegetables like apples, pears, fennel, and potatoes in water with a squeeze of lemon juice. This is a good way to preserve these veggies from spoiling.

Remove dead skin

Mix yoghurt, honey, a few teaspoons of lemon juice, and salt to make a DIY mask that will help you get rid of dead skin. Leave the mask on for a couple of minutes, then scrub gently before washing off.

Clean your toilet

Rub half a lemon juice mixed with salt around the inside of your toilet bowl. Then after cleaning for 5 to 10 minutes, you can then flush it. It will be sparkling clean.