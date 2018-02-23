Winner Of Jumia Voice Competition Returns From Dubai

The winner of Jumia Voice Competition, Nana Kofi, returned from his fun filled trip to Dubai last Monday. As part of the package for winning the competition, Jumia Ghana awarded Nana Kofi a trip to Dubai for emerging the winner of the 2017 Jumia Voice Competition.

In Addition, Nana Kofi gets a GHs 10,000 voucher for exhibiting his outstanding talent. Nana Kofi posting from Desert Safari Dubai, thanked Jumia Ghana for honoring their words saying ‘Desert Safari was fun...Camel ride...the belly dance...gosh...it was dope...Hope we have a blissful morning guys... #jumiavoicecompetition #jumiavoicewinner #wemadeittodubai ....thank you all guys...it's been really fun — at Desert Safari Dubai .’

TheJumiaVoice Competition which recorded over 60 online participations with over 50, 000 social media Shares and Likes, came to an end with Nana Kofi accumulating a total of 4,013 organic Likes and Shares across all his social media channels; emerging the winner of the competition.

Nana Kofi could not hide his joy but took to hisfacebook page after his return from Dubaito thanked Jumia Ghana for spotting a talent such as his in the just ended Jumia Voice competition saying“I want to thank God for traveling mercies, my parents..my siblings ..I specially wana thank #jumiavoice for honoring what they said. To you who voted ..God bless you...may he continue to keep us and bless us all with our heart desires ...to my friends n loved once in South africa, nigeria, Tanzania..bless up guys....to you watching this pic now...God bless you...I know am talking plenty butbut guys...thank you all....WE MADE IT. teamNanaQuophi..... #JUMIAVOICECOMPETITION #JUMIAVOICE #JUMIAVOICEWINNER #I_AM_DUBAI ”

BACKGROUND

Africa’s largest E-commerce platform- Jumia , hosted the biggest online voice competition called ‘The Jumia Voice Competition’. It begun Friday October 27thand ended November 30th2017. All that participants needed to do was to record a video of themselves singing to their rendition of the Jumia Song using the Jumia jingle, downloadable from jumia.com.gh/jumia-voice/

Participants then post their recording with hashtag # Jumiavoice on Facebook + Instagram + Twitter and tag Jumia Ghana. Post is further shared with as many friends and associates to Share and Like. The person with the most Likes and Shares across all social media channels is selected and rewarded.

According to Jumia, the competition was designed for all individuals with talents to challenge themselves in a very competitive environment; to build confidence and get exposure. ‘It seeks to empower Africa’s talents to reach the greatest height’.By popular demand, the competition was opened to all category of talents to equally match up to the online battle and showcased their God given talents.