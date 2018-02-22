Why Meditation Is Key to A Happier Stress-Free Life

Photo credit - Depositphotos.com

Here are a few facts you didn’t know about meditation:

Meditation makes you happier

People who meditate generally lead happier lives compared to those who don’t. Meditation is meant to enhance the flow of constructive thoughts and positive emotions. Some minutes spent meditating can make all the difference. There’s even some scientific evidence behind this: extensive studies were conducted on a group of Buddhist monks as they were meditating. The pre-frontal cortex of the monks’ brains (the part associated with increasing happiness) was found to be extra active.

Meditation helps to manage anxiety, stress and depression

The vast importance of meditation simply can’t be underestimated. Studies conducted at the University of Wisconsin proved that meditation directly affects the brain. For instance, the brain’s grey matter responsible for stress and anxiety shrinks in size after consistent meditation. By focusing on moment-by-moment experiences, you train your brain to remain calm even in stressful situations. The anxiety that’s caused by uncertainty of future events also reduces significantly.

You needn’t be a religious person to meditate

Tokpa Korlo, a revered meditation teacher and sobriety activist, believes that meditation should be practiced by everyone. This practice allows you to realize that the most important gift we have is now. And although meditation is a key component of most religions around the globe, you don’t require to be religious in order to practice meditation. Meditation is more about developing calmness, practicing mindfulness and decluttering your mind of unnecessary thoughts than it is about religion.

Meditation benefits are almost immediate

With the numerous health benefits that result from meditation, there’s all the reason why you should. I meditate to relieve the stress that accumulates after a hard day’s work. Some benefits of meditation start manifesting themselves immediately you start the practice. For instance, you’re able to achieve a sense of calmness and peace of mind when you start meditating. Even if this feeling is fleeting and subtle, it is an important start. Other benefits take longer to appear. Anxiety and depression issues gradually become more manageable as you progress further with your daily meditation. So rather than wondering why is meditation important, try finding out the various meditation techniques that exist.

Meditation helps you to fall asleep

Insomnia is a troubling condition characterized by a mild or acute lack of sleep. Everybody dreads experiencing a sleepless night. Sadly, about a third of the entire American population suffers from some form of sleep deprivation. If you’re one of those individuals who stares at the ceiling and count sheep all night to no avail, meditation might just offer the perfect solution. This is just one of the many perks that showcases the tremendous importance of meditation. This practice not only triggers relaxation, it also allows you to unwind and get ample sleep.