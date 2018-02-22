5 Reasons You Should Take A Night Exercise

Photo credit - Dreamstime

1. You don't have to fight the crowds.

When it comes to die-hard exercisers, there are more morning larks than night owls. And while the early bird may get the worm, the late ones get the extra towels, choice of treadmill, and extra elbow room on the weight floor . Have you ever been to the gym during the peak morning rush? Go at night and never again will you fend off the evil eye while filling up that extra large water bottle at the drinking fountain. Plus, now's the perfect time to set up that circuit workout that requires 15 separate pieces of equipment you've been dying to try!

2. You have fewer rules.

Want to use the cardio machines for more than 30 minutes or maybe try out some of the personal training equipment? Gym rules you'd never even think about breaking during daylight hours suddenly get a lot more relaxed when it's just you and the night crew. While you still can't skinny dip in the lap pool (sorry), often they'll let some of the smaller stuff slide.

3. You can turn a boring class into a bash.

One of my regular evening teachers routinely taught our class by the light of a disco ball while the students dressed up in crazy outfits and brought glow sticks. And that wasn’t an isolated incident. Thanks to that anything-goes nighttime vibe, I've done hip hop classes with hotter moves than any VIP room, body pump classes that turned into Beyonce sing-a-longs, and a power yoga class that felt like Cirque du Soleil. Yes, plenty of gyms strive to bring that swagger to all their classes, but it's a lot easier to get on that party bus on a Friday night versus a Monday morning.

4. You can work out harder for longer.

A lot of workout timing research focuses on your mind, but it turns out that your body may be most ready later in the day. One study found muscular function and strength peaks in the evening hours, in addition to oxygen uptake and utilization. This means you can make Kanye proud and go harder, better, faster, stronger . (Bonus: This mantra can double as your playlist .)

5. You can experience the freedom of night runs.

Night owls have outdoor exercise options too. Have you ever run in the dark on a warm summer night? It feels like flying. Just be sure you suit up appropriately and stay aware of your surroundings!