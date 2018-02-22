Proven Reasons You Need Travel Insurance

A good number of people travel without taking out travel insurance. In some cases, it is not that they cannot afford it, but because they do not consider it as critical or necessary. Jumia Travel, the leading online booking agency shares reasons why you need travel insurance when travelling especially to a foreign destination.

Loss of baggage

One of the main reasons why people get flight insurance is for loss of baggage. You need travel insurance especially if you are taking expensive belongings with you just make sure that the insurance covers higher valued products.

Flight delays

Flight delays and cancellations happen every day and you can be compensated if your flight is delayed for longer than 12 hours. You always think it might not happen to you, but flight insurance is a great way of covering yourself just in case because it’s always better to be safe than sorry!

Medical emergencies

Travel insurance can take care of a medical emergency that may happen when you are travelling. This will not be the case if you didn’t pay for travel insurance. It even worse if you do not have enough money to take care of this emergency.

Disaster occurs

Natural or manmade disasters are things that can disrupt your trip and whether you fly or not. travel insurance makes sure you are covered by all of these.

Trip cancellation

Nobody plans to cancel a trip that they have looked forward to however it can happen. If you or a member of your party falls ill, are affected by a death or have an accident causing you not to go, your travel insurance will have you covered.