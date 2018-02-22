All You Need To Know About Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)

Photo credit - Shutterstock

Polycystic ovarian syndrome generally affects women of childbearing age, and studies have shown that PCOS is responsible for 70% cause of infertility in women. The good news, however is that PCOS can be treated naturally.

What is PCOS?

It’s an endocrine disorder of the female ovary associated with hormonal imbalance (hyperandrogenism); insulin resistance, acne, hirsutism, high blood sugar level, irregular periods or lack of ovulation.

What Actually Causes PCOS?

A recent study done in Lagos University teaching hospital revealed a class of Androgen known as 11 – oxygenated c19 steroids, as the major contributor to hyperandrogenism (excess androgen) in women living with polycystic ovarian syndrome.

And so, when the female abnormally secrets excess androgen, this leads to hormonal imbalance and spiral into a cascade of symptoms such as acne, insulin resistance, irregular menstrual periods and absence of ovulation.

Common Causes of PCOS:

Genetic predisposition (hereditary)

High-stress level (cortisol)

Hypothyroidism

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals exposure

Hyperinsulinemia (high level of insulin)

Poor food choices (high glycemic index food)

Chronic inflammation

Symptoms of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Prior to treating polycystic ovarian syndrome using natural approaches, identifying the symptoms of PCOS and also performing a pelvic ultrasound scan is of paramount importance and supports in ensuring a proper and definitive diagnosis.

Common Signs and Symptoms of PCOS:

1. Excess Androgen:

There’s increased levels of androgen with features such as alopecia, excess facial and body hairs known as hirsutism.

2. Irregular menstrual periods:

This is the commonest symptom of PCOS and results to prolong menstrual period for more than 35 days, or the inability to menstruate for 4 months or longer.

3. Polycystic ovaries (fluid-filled cysts):

There is a multiple of fluid-filled sacs visualized on the ovaries, which is a strong clinical indication for identifying PCOS in a reproductive-age woman.

Others Common Symptoms of PCOS:

4. Obesity: There is weight gain due to insulin resistance and the inability of the body to make use of available glucose.

5. Acne: This is due to the circulating excess androgen

6. Infertility: Due to androgen resulting to absence of ovulation and miscarriage, as a result of low or deficient progesterone hormone secretion.

7. Depression (mood changes)

8. Low sex drive (poor libido)

9. High cholesterol (could lead to heart diseases)

10. Recurrent miscarriage

11. Acanthosis Nigricans (dark spots under the armpits, neck etc.)

12. Heavy menstrual bleeding

13. Risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes mellitus

14. High risk of developing heart disease

Ways to Treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Naturally:

Usually, doctors routinely prescribe medications like Metformin to reduce blood sugar level by increasing insulin sensitivity to cell receptors and Clomid to unnaturally induce ovulation, respectively, without addressing the root causes of PCOS.

Although this intervention has worked and helped a handful of couples to conceive, however, recent findings have shown that subjecting the female ovary to several cycles of Clomiphene Citrate comes with adverse effects that reduces the quantity and quality of a woman’s cervical mucus and thins the womb lining owning to its anti-estrogenic effects.

When a woman does not secret the alkaline-rich cervical mucus which occurs towards ovulation, this will result difficulty in falling pregnant, as this special fluid is very necessary for transporting the male sperm cells into the womb and fallopian tubes for a good chance at conception.