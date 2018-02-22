Photo credit - Videoblocks.com

The true test of dating is in marriage, and reasons why most marriages are not lasting is because couples came into the marriage with bad grades from dating. They failed at dating yet proceeded to marriage. It's like giving a job to someone who is not qualified. People got married to the wrong and called it right.

Being single is more of a blessing than getting married to the wrong person. You are better off being alone than being in a wrong relationship. This is why no single should play with dating; they should date intentionally, date to honour your Creator, your parents and family.

Dating is so hard these days because of hidden motives, some people who go into dating are not transparent, they lie about everything; age, faith, education, character, lifestyle, etc. People are just not honest with their feelings and what they truly want from the next person.

You have no idea whether the one you are dating is only entertaining you until they can physically have your body, or whether they are only using your good spirit and energy to get over an old flame that once burned in them, or to use you to clean the mess in their life until the right person for them arrives.

At the beginning they tell you all the things you want to hear, project the future you dream of, but in the end, some don't really mean what they said.

Many people don't know that relationship is work, building a bond takes an amount of time and work. You can't go on a break, you can't go on holidays, you can't go for a vacation and you can't take days off when you are building a relationship.

Every day comes with tasks and challenges geared towards growing stronger as a couple. A lot who come your way and ask for dating don't understand the concept. So at the end of the day, they just waste your time and emotions.

Imagine how amazing marriage will become if you meet someone without hidden motives, someone who is open to you, talks to you about anything without thinking of time.

It is amazing when you meet someone who is sick and tired of getting hurt or fooled. Someone who thinks like you and wants to get it right with someone special one day. Someone who is honest because he or she wants to be trusted.

It shouldn't be about sex, for that wears off after a while; it shouldn't be about beauty for that fades too. But to be with someone who makes you smile with the truth, who makes you laugh every day.

Always remember it costs nothing to tell the truth but telling lies can cost you everything. "Keep alert and pray. Otherwise temptation will overpower you. For the spirit indeed is willing, but how weak the body is!” - Matthew 26:41

In conclusion "Kindness makes a man attractive. And it is better to be poor than dishonest" - Proverbs 19:22.