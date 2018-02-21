Cashew Nuts For The Heart; Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts

Photo credit - Eatthismuch.com

1. Reduces the risk of developing gallstones

A study found that those who eat, at least, an ounce of cashew nuts every week has over 25% less chance of developing gallstones, than those who don’t eat them.

2. Improve the health of your heart

Another one of the important health benefits of cashew nuts is that cashews can improve the health of your heart. Most of the fat that cashews contain is the same healthy, oleic acid that is found in olive oil. Research has shown that oleic acid reduces triglyceride levels, which is associated with the onset of heart disease. Cashews are also cholesterol free and contain antioxidants, which help to prevent cardiovascular diseases.

3. Promotes healthy bones

Health benefits of cashew nuts include promoting healthier bones. Cashews are especially rich in magnesium, which is needed, in addition to calcium that cashews also contain, for the maintenance of strong, healthy bone structure. Insufficient levels of magnesium can also be the cause of high blood pressure and migraines.

4. Can help prevent cancer

Health benefits of cashew nuts don’t stop there. Cashews contain a type of flavanol called proanthocyanidins, which studies have shown restrict the growth of cancerous cells and starve tumors. In addition to this, cashews are a good source of copper, which help remove free radicals from the body.

5. Improves the health of skin and hair

Copper is also an essential ingredient contained in enzymes that are good for the skin and hair. Without an adequate supply of copper, these enzymes would be unable to do their job of creating the pigments that give hair and skin their color.

6. Aids weight loss

Weight loss aid is another one of great health benefits of cashew nuts. Although cashews are relatively high in fat, the fat that they do contain is the good kind of fat. It has been proven in studies that people, who eat nuts twice a week, are far less likely to put on weight, than those who don’t. Cashews should not be eaten to excess, but as a healthy, high fiber snack, they can form an important part of your diet.

7. Improves the nerves in your body

Health benefits of cashew nuts also include improved nervous system in your body. The high amount of magnesium found in cashews helps prevent calcium form entering the blood stream. If you have too much calcium in the blood stream it can lead to overactive nerve cells, as well as being the cause of muscle fatigue, soreness and tension.

8. Can help treat depression

Cashew nuts can even help treat depression. It has been claimed that a couple of handfuls of cashews has the equivalent effect of a prescription anti-depressant. Cashews contain an amino acid, called L-tryptophan, which is broken down in the body into niacin and serotonin, compounds that calm anxiety and promote a sense of well-being.