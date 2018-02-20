Health And Colour Of Urine: What The Colour Of Your Urine Says About Your Health

Photo credit - Healthgrades.com

Tonight I will discuss what the color of your urine says about you. Everyone knows it, It is not a pleasant topic. May be one of those people that goes to the bathroom and does not focus too much on the appearance, but doctors say that it is necessary to know what the color of your urine is. It is not only important to notice if you have pain or not.

Its color can show you certain signs: poor diet, sickness, hydration.

Urine is composed of water and other waste substances. If something is not working right in your body, your urine may change color. Whether it is due to your diet, inflammation, or even taking some kind of medication, it can cause changes that you must keep in mind. Let’s look at all of the facts on your health.

Your Health and Color of Your Urine:

First you must know one thing: urine comes from a filtration in the kidneys. After this process, a mixture of water and toxins that your body does not need arrives at the bladder and must be eliminated. Depending on the food you eat and how each person’s body works, like sweating and breathing, makes you get rid of more or less urine. The color will depend on the following aspects:

Clean Color:

Clear colored urine is a good symptom. It means that you are well hydrated. When you drink large amounts of water, the kidneys filter urine more easily and this makes it have a much clearer tone. It is a good sign.

Intense Yellow in Color:

This is a symptom to keep in mind. It means that you are not drinking enough liquids and your kidneys have to work harder to filter urine. There is a greater accumulation of toxic elements and you need to hydrate better. It it nothing bad. This color can also be due to excessive sweating, when you have worked a lot, or done a lot of exercises.

Dark yellow:

This color is even more serious. It is clear sign that you need to go the doctor. Intense yellow tells you that there is a problem in the liver and you may be experiencing jaundice. If this happens, look at your eyes.see if they also have a yellowish tone. You will feel tired an d just bad in general. It is normally associated with other symptoms that you will be quickly conscious of.

Reddish brown in color:

This may be the most common if you are having a kidney problem. This reddish brown color is because you have an inflammation and there are small traces if blood in your urine. It is possible that you have a stone and urinary tracts are suffering from this element that is painfully blocking the bladder. You may have them in the kidney, which are damaging it, in this case, the color of the urine is very characteristic, also, it is a kidney problem, you will also be in pain.

Orange in color :

This color is not as normal but it can happen. What causes orange color in urine? An excess of vitamin c in your body. There is too much and your kidneys will filter this excess, and this color will be very characteristic. It happens to you one day, just reduce your consumption of the fruits and vegetables with vitamin c for at-least five days. Reduce but never eliminate.

Red in color:

It is possible that you have a problem with you bladder or kidneys. A proper diagnosis will always give you the answer. The second cause of this symptom is completely harmless, if you have eaten a lots of beets, berries, blackberries, or even foods with a lot of coloring that day. It is possible that your urine will take on this color. It is essential that you notice if this color repeats over several days. If that is the case, don’t hesitate to see your doctor.