Students of Gomoa Ankamu Islamic School Escape Narrowly As Canteen Collapsed

Students at Gomoa Ankamu Islamic School in the Central Region narrowly escaped danger when the school’s canteen collapsed during break time.

According to an eyewitness, Randy Quaiquo, no one got injured as students run out for safety.

He adds that other smart students slept on the floor to save themselves from injury.

It’s not known when the canteen was built and whether there has been any form of renovation since but the structure was said to be in a deplorable state at the time of the incident.

For some time now, there’s been rising public outcry for government and other responsible authorities to renovate schools in bad state across the country to avert any unforeseen circumstances.