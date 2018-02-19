Recipe: Corned Beef Stew

about a 1" piece of fresh grated, peeled ginger (or about a half teaspoon of dried)
1/2 teaspoon of curry power (more if you like a zestier flavor)
dried ground red pepper to taste (begin with about 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon and add more if you want it spicier), OR fresh hot minced or ground chili peppers (with or without seeds and membranes) of your choice
Additional seasoning of choice (I added a little optional Mrs. Dash no-salt seasoning)
1 large onion, sliced or chopped
1/3 cup of peanut oil (or other vegetable oil)
a few cloves of garlic, crushed or minced (optional)
salt to taste (depends on fresh or canned tomatoes, and personal preference, but I'd begin with 1/2 teaspoon)
1 8-ounce can of tomato sauce (OR 4-5 fresh tomatoes, peeled and seeded and chopped or pureed, if desired, OR substitute canned tomatoes, pureed or chopped).
a couple of tablespoons of tomato paste (optional)
2 eggs
Garnish of your choice: a small onion and fresh bell pepper slices sauteed in a little oil, fresh steamed or sauteed vegetables, etc. (I had some green beans fresh from the garden, so I used those.)
Method
As for most Ghanaian stews, begin with making a gravy: prepare the onion, ginger, pepper (if using fresh) and garlic if using. I was rushing today, so I threw the onion in a mini food processor, emptied it out, and then added fresh coarsely chopped ginger, pepper and garlic. Unfortunately, I didn't like the texture of those at all. I suggest that if you wish to use a machine, you use a blender to grind the spices finely instead, and I still prefer chopping onions for stews by hand.
Heat the oil in a heavy pan, then fry the chopped onions for a few minutes.
Add the spices and salt and cook a few more minutes.
Add the tomatoes (I pureed canned tomatoes in a blender, but strained out the seeds before I added it to the stew), stir well, and let the stew continue to simmer.
Break the eggs into a small bowl and beat them with a fork, and stir into the stew, and let all simmer together for 10 minutes. Most of the water should evaporated so the stew is not runny. If it is too dry, add a little water to keep it from sticking.
Recipe: Corned Beef Stew
Assemble ingredients:
Method