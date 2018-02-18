Frustrated? Here's Why You Are Not Losing Weight

Photo culled from almayasabdam.com

1.Know The Difference Between Fat And Mass

Did you know that losing weight is confused with shedding fat and building muscle mass? When you say you want to lose weight, rephrase it and say that you want to get rid of the flab. Initially, when you start your weight loss program, you will lose water weight, which will show on the weighing scale. But, after a few days, your body will start building lean muscle mass, and the more you eat sources of protein and workout, the more muscle you will build, and the more toned you will look. Lean muscle mass can make your weighing scale go up, which may make you feel that you are gaining weight instead of losing it. To cut the long story short, always look at the body fat percentage to find out whether you are losing fat or not. You can calculate body fat at any gym.

. Your Weight Loss Goals Are Unrealistic

Unrealistic weight loss goals can also be disappointing. I have personally heard many women say that they want to lose weight, but they were in the healthy weight range. However, if you do need to lose weight, go for it, but keep your goals realistic.

Losing 10 pounds in a week is not possible, and I am talking about fat and not water weight. Fad diets may promise the impossible, but they cannot guarantee permanent weight loss. You should always aim at losing fat gradually. Write down your short-term goals in a journal. For example, no sugar in beverages or lose 2 pounds in a week. This will make your goals more realistic and achievable. And once you have achieved your short-term goals one by one, you can notice a huge difference in your appearance, brain function, muscle action, and mental fitness.

3. You Think You Eat Healthy

Isn’t it a real problem when you eat healthy and still don’t lose even half an inch? You remain flabbergasted and disappointed. Take a second look at your day’s meals, especially when you are snacking or drinking beverages. Ideally, your meal should contain a good source of protein, dietary fiber, complex carbs, and healthy fats. You should get 10-35% calories from protein, 45%-65% calories from carbs, and 20%-35% calories from healthy fat. Sources of lean protein are chicken breast, ground lean turkey, lean cuts of pork, mushroom, legumes and beans, tofu, and soy chunks. You should consume veggies and fruits to get the required amount of dietary fiber and complex carbs. Consume nuts, seeds, avocado, clarified butter, olive oil, flaxseed oil, flaxseed butter, etc. to provide your body with healthy fats.