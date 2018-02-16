If your yeast is not as powdered as mine (see video), mix it separately with lukewarm water before adding it to the rest of the ingredients.
Heat up the oil at any temperature but reduce the heat to low before frying the egg rolls. I found that the outsides brown too quickly and if the oil is too hot, the insides of your egg roll will not be well done by the time the outside is brown or even burnt.
You only need to wrap the egg with a thin dough. If you want to make the dough thick so that the egg rolls will be as big as the ones sold in Nigeria, the insides will not be done by the time the outside starts burning. I tried everything possible, fried it with very low heat to no avail so there must be a secret to how the Nigerian ones are made. I'm still looking into that. But don't worry too much about the thickness, the taste is the same.
Recipe; How to Make Nigerian Egg Roll
Ingredients
Tips for making Nigerian Egg Rolls