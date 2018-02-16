Ingredients Condensed Milk Butter Method Heat saucepan and add condensed milk. Stir and add a chunk of butter. Stir continuously till the colour change
Recipe: Condensed Toffee
Condensed Milk
Butter
Method
Heat saucepan and add condensed milk.
Stir and add a chunk of butter.
Stir continuously till the colour changes to golden brown.
Fetch the mixture unto a clean chopping board and spread a little butter on the surface.
Set aside to cool for about 5 minutes.
Press or roll out into flat rod shapes with a knife.
Cut into desired sizes.