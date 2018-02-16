modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Home & Food

Recipe: Condensed Toffee

Pulse.com.gh
Photo credit - Youtiube/Me Raa
Ingredients
Condensed Milk
Butter
Method

  1. Heat saucepan and add condensed milk.

  2. Stir and add a chunk of butter.

  3. Stir continuously till the colour changes to golden brown.

  4. Fetch the mixture unto a clean chopping board and spread a little butter on the surface.

  5. Set aside to cool for about 5 minutes.

  6. Press or roll out into flat rod shapes with a knife.

  7. Cut into desired sizes.

