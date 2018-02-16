Tiger nuts For Diabetes: Health Benefits Of Tiger nuts

Credit - Ghanastar.com

1. HIGH FIBER CONTENT THAT KEEPS YOUR BODY IN SHAPE

The chemical composition of tiger nut outlines the large amount of fiber that it contains and which is clearly beneficial to keep the digestive system in perfect shape. Ingesting fiber is the best ally to end constipation problems, since fiber is a natural stimulant to evacuate regularly.

The fiber is present in all diets that aim to loose weight and are widely found in foods such as prunes, chia seeds or whole grains. However, it is proven that fiber levels found in the tiger nuts are superior to this food. This is why these tubers are now beginning to get more and more popular. The increasing consumption of tigernut flour may seem novel, but it has been made since ancient times. Now that there is a great demand for new products and healthy flavors, when the popularity of the tiger nut begins to spread around the world.

Among the benefits of consuming fiber is also the property of whet appetite. Not surprisingly, the effects observed are directly proportional: the sooner the feeling of satiety appears, better results are obtained in weight loss goals (for those involved in diets to reduce their weight). It is proven that the fiber remains longer in the body of people and provides a high caloric level. This element is also an important regulator of blood glucose levels.

2. TIGER NUT MILK IS A SUBSTITUTE FOR COW MILK

Ideal and healthy. The tiger nut, apart from flour (as noted in the previous section) is also presented in the form of milk. Apart from the traditional cow or sheep milk (the most consumed; especially the first), in recent years plant milks are increasing their popularity in comparison to traditional milk. For example soy milk is getting more and more adepts committed to a healthy and balanced diet. The success has been so great that, at present, soy milk is present in supermarkets and has positioned itself as a high quality product to combat, for example, high cholesterol levels.

Currently, tiger nut are undergoing the same process as the soy milk. The tiger nut milk is seen as the best substitute for cow or sheep milk, because of its non - animal origin and 100% healthy fats.

Rich in vitamin E and C, tiger nut combat hypertension and cholesterol. In addition, being an easily digestible food, it’s completely suitable for lactose intolerant and prevents cardiovascular problems. In essence, no doubt that, over the next few years, tiger nut milk will be claimed as a great substitute for cow milk. Its chemical composition makes it even healthier.

3. THE TIGER NUTS ARE A SOURCE OF MAGNESIUM

Magnesium is responsible for over 300 biochemical interactions in the body. Hence the importance of keeping the body with a beneficial dose of this essential element. The control of magnesium levels provides great advantages and 100 grams of tigernuts contribute between 13 and 17% of the daily need of a healthy adult.

To adhere the calcium to the bones and thus fight osteoporosis and tooth decay, tiger nuts provide part of the needed magnesium.

A good way to be full of energy is to provide the body a daily dose of magnesium. Magnesium is ideal, along with proteins, to develop the muscles.

Of course, magnesium is strongly related to kidney care and prevention of menstrual problems (in women) and maintaining the body pH stable to avoid the appearance of dermatitis or fungal infections.

As tigernuts contain these beneficial elments, it’s consumption becomes of particular interest to those who wish to maintain adequate levels of calcium and potassium. Tigernuts definitely are a super food.

4. TIGERNUTS PROVIDE A GOOD AMOUNT OF POTASSIUM

Controlling blood pressure is one of the main functions of the potassium. And in this sense, tiger nuts, due to the high amount of this chemical helps to control the heart activity.

While banana is the most known source of potassium, multiple studies have confirmed that tigernuts provide levels even higher of this electrolyte. To be exact, 25 tigernuts provide the amount of 139 milligrammes of potassium and proportionately outweigh the mentioned fruit.

The intake of potassium - rich foods is commonly related to the proper functioning of the cells of the human body and health of vital organs. Potassium, as one of the essential minerals, regulates the amount of acid-base and helps to distribute water throughout the body.

Potassium helps the body to process carbohydrates.

The lack of potassium in the body causes a different amount of dysfunctions such as arrhythmia, muscle weakness, fatigue, low blood pressure or constipation. Therefore, nourish the body with this mineral becomes an essential activity, to meet the objectives that every healthy balanced diet should pursue.

5. AN INEXHAUSTIBLE SOURCE OF VEGETABLE PROTEIN

Tigernuts, as noted, have a high nutritional value. However, when analyzing the origin of their non animal proteins, tigernuts become a round food.

The latent benefit of plant proteins is the lower incidence of fat and cholesterol. Consumed regularly, tiger nuts are the ideal and perfect antioxidant for cleansing diets and elimination of toxins (based mainly on fruits and green leaf vegetables) that could serve to deprive from animal foods for a few days or forever.

The vegetable protein is aligned with all the benefits described above, as for example, the natural regulation of the cardiovascular system and proper functioning of cellular activity that prevents the risk of cancer.

Finally, it should be noted that the rich amino acids contained in the tigernuts are higher than the standards of the World Health Organization for other foods.

6. DIETARY FIBER IN TIGER NUTS CAN HELP CONTROL DIABETES

In line with the first benefit, the great contribution of healthy and balanced fiber provided by tigernuts does not raise blood glucose levels and, therefore, these foods are excellent for preventing and combating diabetes.

Actually worldwide millions suffer from diabetes type 2 whose risks can trigger fatal health consequences. Therefore, maintaining the levels of blood sugar in a controlled manner is clearly a goal to pursue, but for that, you have also to remedy obesity, physical inactivity, alcohol intake, smoking or high blood pressure, primarily responsible for triggering diabetes.

In this sense, tigernuts can play an important role in a healthy lifestyle, because of their high nutritional value and all the benefits described. In addition, it’s high doses of sucrose and the contained fiber have made tigernuts great substitutes for carbohydrates that do raise the level of blood sugar.