Take The Back Seat: Safety Tips For People Who Always Take Taxis

Photo credit - 123RF/natalyreinch

Since the arrival of Uber and other ride-hailing services in Ghana, more Ghanaians are beginning to embrace the “taxi life”

Probably, for the comfort or just to feel part of the moment. However, most passengers forget themselves immediately they sit in taxis.

Some can bury their heads in their smart phones from the pickup point to their destinations often neglecting their safety.

Here are five tips to ensure safety while riding in a taxi from the CEO of Beautiful Feet Cab Services, Victor Adepoju

Always sit at the back

When you take the backseat, you see the driver’s face through the front mirror and know if the driver is sleeping or not. When you sit at the back and you cannot see your face in the mirror kindly ask the driver to adjust the mirror for your safety.

Parents alert.

Parents with babies should always take the backseat because the airbag is dangerous for the kids.

Late night riders

Passengers who take late night rides should ensure the car has good head light for proper view.

Drivers on phone

Passengers should not shy away from calling out drivers who Whatsapp or make calls while driving.

Communication

Passengers should try and have a conversation with drivers. A driver who refuses to be a bit chatty might be dangerous.

Pepper spray

Ladies should always carry pepper spray for self-defense in case of attempted rape.