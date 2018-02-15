Is It Good To Sleep Naked? Benefits Of Sleeping Naked

Photo credit - Masterfile.com

1. Better rest

No matter how thin it is, clothing limits your freedom of movement. Without it, on the other hand, you can move as freely as you like.

Although this effect is often overlooked, it produces an unconscious response that keeps you from sleeping as well as you should.

2. Fights the risk of infections

When you sleep without clothing, your body temperature is lower than when you do. As a result, bacteria has a harder time finding that warm home they need to survive in your body.

This is why we recommend that you sleep without clothes even during the wintertime: your sheets and blankets provide enough covers and you avoid the paradox of excess body heat during a time when more bacteria exists in the environment.

3. Burn more calories

When you have good thermal regulation, your body is cooled in a way that activates hormones to generate body heat. In this way, you’re burning energy through a process that contributes to weight loss.

In addition, a good night’s rest reduces levels of anxiety . So when you’re stressed you tend to eat more, which means that sleeping naked can cause you to eat less.

4. It keeps you young

As we just saw, the benefits of sleeping naked are highly related to lower body temperature levels. We have said more than once on our blog that cold protects your cells and slows down the process of aging.

This occurs thanks to melatonin , a hormone responsible for preventing the degeneration of cells. On the other hand, it also improves the quality of your sleep.

It works so well that it’s often called the “natural sleeping pill.”

5. Strengthens muscles and bones

When your body tries to regulate its temperature, it awakens your hormonal system, including growth hormones.

The benefits of sleeping naked in this regard is that this hormone enhances the functionality of your muscles and bones.

6. Improves circulation

We mentioned the lack of freedom of movement earlier, and now it should be clear that clothing oppresses your circulatory system, which directly affects your cardiovascular system.

In a sense, you can consider sleep to be a process of recovering healthy blood flow.