Castor Oil For Blemish Control; Benefits Of Castor Oil For Your Baby

Relieves dry skin

Castor oil is used as a safe and natural remedy for dry skin on babies. A gentle daily massage can provide babies relief from irritated, dry skin. It helps keep their skin soft and moisturized. Babies often have dry patches on their skin that need more effective moisturizing than what mere baby oils offer. You should use castor oil as a remedy and keep your baby’s skin free of itchiness and irritation. You will have a happy little baby once she has had a warm castor oil massage after her bath!

Clears warts and blemishes

This amazing oil also helps in clearing away skin conditions like warts as well as blemishes. Massaging the affected area with warm castor oil will help keep baby skin clear and smooth. You should always make it a point to check the oil’s temperature to make sure that it is not too hot for your baby’s tender and sensitive skin. Once you have done that, apply the warm oil all over your little one’s body, concentrating on the areas with blemishes or warts. You will notice that they have disappeared after a few applications.

Moisturizes tender areas

Castor oil can be used to massage babies’ nails and hair. The soothing properties of the oil help in keeping tender areas well-moisturized. Again, it is important to make sure that it is not too hot or too cold before application. Applying castor oil on your baby’s hair will make it thick and shiny as well. This amazing oil can also be used to promote healthy nail growth in babies and give them strong nails that are not brittle or prone to cracking. Remember to not apply castor oil in areas near your baby’s lips, eyes, anus and genitals

Promotes hair growth

Many parents apply castor oil on their babies’ hair every day. It is believed that it promotes healthy hair growth in babies. The oil also makes hair strong and eliminates dry spots on the scalp. As mentioned earlier, regular application of castor oil on your baby’s hair will strengthen it and make it shiny and thick. It also prevents hair fall in babies which are quite common as parents often make their little ones wear hats and caps. By applying castor oil, you make sure that the roots of your baby’s hair are strong.