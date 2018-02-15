‘’We are most alive when we are in love’’ - John Updike

14th of February each year comes with so much euphoria and expectations. This is the day of love. The day when everyone is in a loving mood. That one day when it becomes almost obligatory to show love to someone special. For many, it’s their spouse, fiancee or lover. For some others, it’s just about doing something lovely for family and friends. However, many people who actually dedicate time and spend money to show love during valentine’s day are those in love. Married folk and those young ones in relationships. What to do for and with your partner on such a day may be a headache for many and it may result in either overspending or other problems. Sometimes, all you need is some alone time with ‘’bae or boo’’. A few nights in a hotel or resort with some good facilities can just be the best antidote to all the ‘’wahala’’. Jumia Travel, Africa’s leading online travel agents bring you the best hotel deals for your perfect valentine this year.

Appiah's Royal Suites

Appiah’s Royal Suites Spintex Accra is a wonderful holiday destination ; a promised land. It is a modern plush 3-star hotel situated at Okpoi-Gonnor, Accra-Ghana.The exquisite hotel offers 11-state of the art bedrooms. The hotel is a safe haven satisfying every caliber of our esteemed guests checking-in, be it for business or leisure. Appiah's Royale Suites is centrally situated in a safe and serene suburb of Accra. With a valentine’s deal of Ghc 157, you just got up to 71% discount. Amazing isn’t it? The best part is this, it comes with breakfast, pay at hotel option and free cancellation up to 48 hours. Have an experience to remember while you pay the cheapest prices ever.

Paintsiwa Wangara Apartments

Paintsiwa Wangara Apartments is located in Osu, next to the Regal Chinese restaurant in Accra, Ghana. The 3-star Paintsiwa Wangara Apartment is in a well-known neighbourhood and has the necessary facilities that meet all the needs of guests. Wifi is available throughout the premises. With the needs of cherished guests in mind ,apartments are fully furnished and designed to provide maximum comfort to all guests. Paintsiwa Wangara Apartments rooms are all air-conditioned and fitted with a wardrobe, sofa, Flat Screen tv with cable service, a desk, ornate lamps, a fridge and a washing machine. It has a living room with coffee tables, a terrace and a furnished kitchen. What a way to spend your valentine's day. With rates as low as Ghc 291, you get up to 50% OFF.

M Suites Hotel

M Suites Hotel is situated in East Legon, within Lizzy's Sports Complex, Ghana. The hotel boasts an outdoor swimming pool and features conferencing facilities to host several corporate events. Guests enjoy beautiful views from a rooftop terrace and free Wifi access. The rooms at M Suites Hotel Ghana are designed and furnished beautifully with the comfort of our guests in mind. Each room is fitted with flat-screen TVs with cable TV service, ornate lamp shades, work desks, artworks, hairdryers, telephones, minibars, and wardrobes. The rooms feature an en-suite bathroom with showers/bathtubs with complimentary toiletries. What about the mind blowing reduction of 40%. You can book now starting from Ghc 403. Thank us later.

Palisades Guest House

Palisades Guest House is easy to find and situated in Airport-Accra, Ghana. The Hotel boasts airy rooms with comfortable, posture-pedic bed that provides superior sleeping comfort. The modern Palisades Guest House rooms are painted in earth-toned wall colors to create a cozy feeling with self-controlled air-condition. The Palisades Guest House rooms are spectacularly decorated with awesome curtains, designed for maximum comfort and convenience. The hotel rooms are designed with private bathrooms. Each room at the Hotel features ornate lamps, a wardrobe/closet, flat-screen TV with satellite/cable service, telephone and a fridge. Tea/coffee making facilities and bottled water are complimentary. WiFi service can be accessed from all rooms and each room features electronic keys. Complimentary toiletries are provided for each room at the Hotel. Get the best romantic ambience in the heart of Accra for only Ghc 350. Up to 49% OFF.

Beige Village Golf Resort & Spa

Listening to the name Beige Village Golf Resort & Spa Ghana alone immediately lets you know that they are delivering a host of services: more services in one location than usual. Beige Village Golf Resort & Spa Ghana is an elegant resort located on the Juaso - Nsawam Rd, New Abirem in the Eastern Region of Ghana. Beige Village Golf Course boasts a 9-hole golf course gracefully wrapped around the villas to give an amazing view of the luscious palm plantations of Abenoa forest. Internet access is available and free all through the premises. All Beige Village rooms are luxuriously fitted with a modern interior decor and ergonomic beds. Each room has an air conditioner, a mini sitting area designed with plush sofa, floor tiles, an ornate lampshade, a wardrobe, a work desk with a chair and a refrigerator. A destination away from home with facilities that gives you a holiday feel. Get this at Ghc 520. Up to 27% OFF. It’s a bargain just for you to have an awesome valentine.

Grand Royal Imogen

The lavish Grand Royal Imogen is situated in Korley Kofi Avenue, East Legon-Accra. Grand Royal Imogen is easy to find and boasts spacious rooms. The Grand Royal Imogen is a safe haven for guest. Grand Royal Imogen boasts 24-hour electricity and water supply. There is a large parking space available. Grand Royal Imogen rooms are all well spaced, air-conditioned and designed with en suite bathrooms. Each room at PD Allys Boutique Hotel features a wardrobe/closet, flat screen TV with satellite/cable service, in-room safe, telephone and a fridge. Tea/coffee making facilities are complimentary. WiFi service can be accessed from all rooms and each room features electronic keys. Enjoy this deal of up to 60% OFF starting from Ghc 269.