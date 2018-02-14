Be The Rainbow In Someone’s Clouds

Today is the last day of the # MTNJumiaLovesYou campaign specially designed for customers of Jumia and MTN to treat them to an awesome online shopping experience.

For occasions such as this, many would want to surprise their loved ones with gifts; so therefore Jumia Ghana wants to help customers have a good time.

It’s the #JumiaSketchurBae contest. Jumia says sketch a picture of that special someone holding that gift you would want to buy for him or her.

Post the sketch on social media with hashtag #JumiaSketchurBae and tag Jumia Ghana. You stand a chance of surprising your bae with that special gift.

Jumia says it’s the season of love and it is happy to share that big love with its loyal customers hence Jumia is giving customers 70% discount on almost all items on its site as well as free vouchers when they spin the Wheel of Love on the site.

Jumia Ghana is having its last Flash sales today at 10AM and 2PM respectively to give customers the very last chance to grab those items they have been craving for.

This is also the last opportunity for customers to get free credit on phones bought from the Jumia website as well as modems with 1GB data for 6 months. Aside that, the first five and next 10 people who buy items worth GHS 500 and above gets free phones and modems.

The M.D for Jumia Ghana (Mr. Ore Odusanya) wishes all customers a Happy Valentine’s day; adding that ‘No one care how much you know until they know how much you care’ so ‘share the love’.