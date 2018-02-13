Blooming Minds To Honour Young Writers Second Time In A Row

Award ceremony for the first edition

2nd Edition Of The Blooming Minds Young Writers Awards Ceremony 2018

“Recognising, celebrating and rewarding children with creative writing skills”

For the second year in a row, on the evening of Saturday February 24th 2018, Blooming Minds young writer’s award will be celebrating young writers in Ghana.

The awards which provide a platform for children to be creative and expressive will be held in honour of those whose essays were shortlisted.

Winners will be awarded cash prizes and there will be lots of giveaway items for all children.

The ceremony, to be held at the British Council Auditorium, will be an evening of celebration and entertainment and a great opportunity to encourage and empower our youth community.

For more information, contact 0249772093.

Powered by Blooming Minds GH Ltd