Fertility Matters; 5 Ways To Improve Your Egg Quality:

Photo credit - Eggs.ca

The effective things to do in order to improve the female egg quality and chances of getting pregnant naturally is by doing the following…

1. Eat “Egg” Foods:

The great thing about good food is that they are affordable and readily available. Egg foods are simply female fertility boosting foods such as mineral-rich fruits, vegetables, omega 3 fatty acid, flaxseed, avocado etc. and they are not commercialized.

The foods that wreak havoc and responsible for a host of infertility problems women are battling with are usually the ones you watch on TV. The reality is that good foods do not need to be advertised, as they are naturally available.

2. Take Prenatal Multivitamins:

It’s challenging to get all the essential vitamins and minerals from food especially in Nigeria. To do that you have to be an expert nutritionist, or else you are better off purchasing them as nutritional/dietary supplements which are necessary for improving your egg health.

Examples of these supplements are…

• Folic acid

• Vitamin E

• Myo-inositol

• Omega 3

• Co-enzyme Q10

• Zinc etc.

3. Manage Stress:

Stress affects egg quality in a way that it hinders ovulation by blocking the hormones responsible for releasing the female egg every month. There are simple ways to manage stress effectively which have proven to help improve egg quality in women, they are:

• Yoga exercise

• Meditation

• Low impact exercise

• Fertility massage

4. Avoid Caffeine & Alcohol:

Caffeine is not a beverage for a woman trying to conceive and if you want to maintain a healthy egg. It has been known to affect egg health and also been widely known to cause miscarriage; while alcohol lowers pregnancy rates.

5. Take Herbal Supplements:

Taking herbal treatment is very effective for supporting fertility and improving egg health in women. There’s an increasing demand for herbal supplements by health-conscious individuals and some medical practitioners. This is because it has been proven to help solve serious fertility issues that orthodox medicine is not able to.

To improve your egg quality, taking the above and also doing fertility detox have shown to help create a clean environment for pregnancy and effectively improve egg quality in women with infertility problems.