Photo credit - Shawacademy.com

Everybody knows how to prepare oats, people will say, when they read the headline but trust me there's a way to prepare very delicious oats. Follow the steps below to make all the difference.

Ingredients

1 cup oats

2 Cup water or milk

Dash of salt (optional; for low sodium diets, omit salt)

Sugar

Directions:

Soak oats in water for between 5 to 8 minutes



Boil water Pour in soaked oats and stir. Add a dash of salt and water Cook about 7 minutes while stirring occasionally. Add milk and serve (Optional)