4 Ways To Motivate Yourself When You Are Feeling Low

Photo credit - 123rf

1. Use a Mantra

Find a couple of short and sweet mantras to steer your mind off of negative thoughts. These power statements are concise — no more than a sentence long. And it doesn’t matter if it’s cheesy or tacky, what matters is hearing it encourages you to move forward.

2. Aim Low

You can’t expect yourself to complete all the tasks you laid out when you weren’t feeling down. Your energy levels then and now are drastically different, so it’s not feasible.

You’ll feel like a loser if you fall short of expectations. Set ridiculously easy goals instead , and avoid the drama. If one of your goals is to finish your math homework, try solving just 1 problem.

3. Don’t Feed The Beast

Feeling bad about your situation will just make things worse. Depression feeds (and grows) from negative emotions, like self-pity, self-doubt, and fears.

It’s impossible to eradicate these thoughts but you can learn to identify them, which then helps you minimize them.

4. Exercise

Any physical activity done for 30 minutes to one hour at least three to five times a week makes you less susceptible to depression , according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

5. Stick To Your Schedule​

When life throws you out of balance, your routine is there to comfort and provide some semblance of control over your life. Brushing your teeth, fixing the bed, doing the groceries, these are all regular habits that frame your existence.