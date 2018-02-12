Have You Experienced A Pulled Muscle Before? These Are The Causes

Photo credit - 123rf.com

A muscle strain, or pulled muscle, occurs when your muscle is overstretched or torn. This usually occurs as a result of fatigue , overuse, or improper use of a muscle. Strains can happen in any muscle, but they’re most common in your lower back, neck, shoulder, and hamstring, which is the muscle behind your thigh.

These strains can cause pain and may limit movement within the affected muscle group. Mild to moderate strains can be successfully treated at home with ice, heat, and anti-inflammatory medications . Severe strains or tears may require medical treatment.

Causes of muscle strains

An acute muscle strain is when your muscle tears suddenly and unexpectedly. Such tears can occur either from injuries or trauma. This can be due to:

not warming up properly before physical activity

poor flexibility

poor conditioning

overexertion and fatigue

There’s a misconception that only rigorous exercises and workouts of high intensity cause muscle strains. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine , muscle strains can even occur from walking.

An acute strain can happen when you:

slip or lose your footing

jump

run

throw something

lift something heavy

lift something while in you’re in an awkward position

Acute muscle strains are also more common in cold weather. This is because muscles are stiffer in lower temperatures. It’s important to take extra time to warm up in these conditions to prevent strains.

Chronic muscle strains are the result of repetitive movement. This can be due to:

sports like rowing, tennis, golf, or baseball

holding your back or neck in an awkward position for long periods of time, such as when you work at a desk

poor posture