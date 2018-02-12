How Using Lipstick Can Be Harmful To Your Health

Photo credit - Shutterstock

1. Lead Affects Your Heart And Brain

When the lead present in lipsticks is absorbed by your body, it is distributed to your blood, soft tissues, and bones. If there is an excess quantity of lead in your body, it could affect your heart and cause hypertension (high blood pressure), coronary heart disease, and heart rate variability.

Additionally, lead in your system can also reduce brain function and affect the nervous system. It might, thus, result in memory and concentration problems. In fact, extreme lead poisoning has been known to lead to epilepsy, loss of consciousness, and death.

2. Cadmium Can Cause Kidney Failure

Another heavy metal that is found in lipstick is cadmium. Since cadmium cannot be easily excreted by your body, it builds up in the kidney, thereby compromising its function and increasing your risk of kidney failure. Another interesting fact to note is that cadmium poisoning and its effects on the kidney are more severe in women than men, as the body burden of cadmium is higher among women.

3. Preservatives Could Cause Breast Cancer

Well-known lipstick brands are approved by the FDA and are safe. However, unbranded products might contain toxic preservatives that exceed the acceptable limit. Some preservatives like parabens are known to cause cancer, especially of the breast. Lipsticks that utilize these preservatives can also cause milder side effects like the irritation of the eyes, coughing, wheezing, and skin irritation.

Ideally, Apply Lipstick Just Twice In A Day

Ideally, you should apply lipstick no more than twice a day. According to a study conducted by the University of California, lipstick could be dangerous to your health if you apply it between 2 and 19 times a day. So, while re-touching your lips after every meal isn’t particularly harmful, if you find yourself reaching for that lipstick about 15 times a day, you might want to cut back.

Lipstick Can Be Harmful To Kids If Ingested

If your kids accidentally eat or swallow lipstick, they might experience diarrhea or vomiting. In most cases lipstick ingestion causes only mild toxicity to the stomach and intestines. But, to be on the safer side, if your child displays the symptoms of “lipstick poisoning,” it is wise to seek immediate help.