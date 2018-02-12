Startright Palm Nut Soup & Aprapransa

Photo credit - Dobbys Signature

Ingredients

1 cup of palm fruit

1 carrots

1 aubergine or garden egg

1 tomatoes

1/2 cup mushroom

5 tsp.of startright fish powder

1/2 of fresh salmon

2tsp of grinded pepper, garlic, onion and ginger (9m and above)

1tsp cinnamon

1 tsp tumeric

Aparansa

1/2 of start right yellowcron and carrots powder

Method

1.wash palm fruits very well

2.place in saucepan and cover with 2 cups of water bring to a boil.

3.now wash your tomatoes and carrots and aubergine or garden egg very well. You can add lettuce or cabbage or spinach if you want.

4.steam all for 7 minutes

5.blend tomatoes +carrots +aubergine or spinach or lettuce or cabbage and set aside

5.prepare your fresh salmon and mushroom by washing

5.after 10minutes take palmnut off fire.strain water off.

6.get your pounding mortar and pound till soft

7.mix pounded palmnut with 2cups water

8.get a strainer and strain 2 times to get palmnut fluid.

9.now put saucepan on fire. Put your salmon and mushrooms in

10.garnish with blended ginger, pepper and garlic (9m) .omit pepper and for 7m and 8m and use only garlic and onions blended

11.allow to boil for 5 minutes. Add up your fish powder +turmeric and cinnamon for great aroma

12.pour over your blended carrots+tomatoes.cover and allow to boil for 7minutes

13.pour over your palm nut fluid

14.boil all for 14 minutes till well cooked.