Agushi For Prostrate Health: Benefits Of Agushi (Pumpkin) Seeds

Pumpkin seeds contain L-tryptophan, which helps promote sleep and fight depression. Tryptophan is converted into serotonin and niacin, which aids in sleeping.
Pumpkin seeds contain phytosterols, compounds that that have been shown to reduce levels of LDL cholesterol.
Pumpkin seeds are filled with lots of minerals including phosphorus, magnesium, manganese, iron and copper.
They are a good source of vitamin K.
High in zinc, pumpkin seeds are a natural protector against osteoporosis, since zinc deficiencies can lead to higher rates of osteoporosis. In a study of almost 400 men (age from 45-92) published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found a correlation between low dietary intake of zinc, low blood levels of the trace mineral and osteoporosis at the hip and spine.
Pumpkin seeds are a good source vitamin E; they contain about 35.10 mg of tocopherol per 100 g.
They are the most alkaline-forming seed.
Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of vitamin B group (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B-6 and folates).
100 g of pumpkin seeds contains about 30 grams of protein.
According to studies, pumpkin seeds prevent calcium oxalate kidney stone formation.
Pumpkin seeds reduce inflammation and counter arthritis pain without the side effects of anti-inflammatory drugs.
They are used in many cultures as a natural treatment for tapeworms and other parasites.
Pumpkin seeds are good for prostate health. The oil in pumpkin seeds alleviates difficult urination that happens with an enlarged prostate.
