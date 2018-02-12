modernghana logo

11 hours ago

Agushi For Prostrate Health: Benefits Of Agushi (Pumpkin) Seeds

Care2Care2 / Diana Herrington
Photo credit - VG international
  • Pumpkin seeds contain L-tryptophan, which helps promote sleep and fight depression. Tryptophan is converted into serotonin and niacin, which aids in sleeping.
  • Pumpkin seeds contain phytosterols, compounds that that have been shown to reduce levels of LDL cholesterol.
  • Pumpkin seeds are filled with lots of minerals including phosphorus, magnesium, manganese, iron and copper.
  • They are a good source of vitamin K.

  • High in zinc, pumpkin seeds are a natural protector against osteoporosis, since zinc deficiencies can lead to higher rates of osteoporosis. In a study of almost 400 men (age from 45-92) published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found a correlation between low dietary intake of zinc, low blood levels of the trace mineral and osteoporosis at the hip and spine.
  • Pumpkin seeds are a good source vitamin E; they contain about 35.10 mg of tocopherol per 100 g.
  • They are the most alkaline-forming seed.

  • Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of vitamin B group (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B-6 and folates).
  • 100 g of pumpkin seeds contains about 30 grams of protein.
  • According to studies, pumpkin seeds prevent calcium oxalate kidney stone formation.
  • Pumpkin seeds reduce inflammation and counter arthritis pain without the side effects of anti-inflammatory drugs.
  • They are used in many cultures as a natural treatment for tapeworms and other parasites.
  • Pumpkin seeds are good for prostate health. The oil in pumpkin seeds alleviates difficult urination that happens with an enlarged prostate.

