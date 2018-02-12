The Love Of Valentine Specially Made For MTN & Jumia Customers

It’s just two days away to the end of a love package specially prepared for customers called MTN&Jumialovesyou. The exceptionality in the service rendered by companies such as Jumia and MTN is one that leaves much to be desired.

Partnership between two unique brands such as Jumia and MTN can only yield amazing innovations for customers who are looking forward to celebrating this valentine in a very special way. Customer loyalty is increasingly hiking as a result of the outstanding niche market they have caved as a separate brand.

Jumia for instance was able to host a discount festival such as Black Friday that attracted over 1 million visitors to its website aside its huge social media visitors.

This time around, as a collaborative initiative, MTN and Jumia are giving customers a specially made valentine package called # MTNJumiaLovesYou . Not only are customers enjoying some free voucher giveaways, they are also getting 70% off on some items on the site.

Flash sales are live every day during this valentine period at 10AM and 2PM respectively and it is expected to end when the promotion ends. MTN and Jumia wants customers to have an easy and endless discounted life of shopping online during this valentine season.

During a flash sale last week, an item such as LED Satellite TV ‘39’ went for GHS 999 instead of GHS 1,190 and T1 8GB-7.0’’ media pad went for GHS 199 instead of GHS 330. MTN and Jumia says shop as much as you want because you are their special valentine.

TIPS TO REMEMBER WHEN PARTICIPATING IN A FLASH SALE

Flash sale items run out of stock very fast Items on flash sale are limited and doesn’t stay for long Place an order for the item ONLY at the flash sale price when it goes LIVE The price of your order would not change if you didn’t place your order at the flash sale price Order at the exact time it goes LIVE