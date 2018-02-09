Things You Think You Need to Travel But Actually Don’t

Despite what you might think about travel and the things you need to have before you can travel, you might be surprised to realize that you can actually do without these things. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 things you think you need to travel but actually don’t.

Travel Buddies

There’s no rule that says you have to travel with someone to have a great time; it’s not a school camp or some kind of boys scout or girls guide thing. It is totally possible to travel on your own and have a good memorable time, it’s even an opportunity to meet new people and avoid having to spend your money on places you’re not keen on.

Heaps of Money

Though you do need money to travel, you don’t need a lot of it. Once you have a good understanding of how much money per day you can afford to spend, it is easy to manage your cost and carry with you the amount of money you’ll actually need. Additionally, avoiding the urge to carry heaps of money when you travel, can save you from wasteful spending and can be a great way to save your money.

Extra Toiletries

You might be tempted to carry along some extra toiletries because you think you might need them but you really can do without them and the extra weight to your luggage that they add. Try to pack just the bare essentials and buy the rest you need when you get to your destination. As long as you are not traveling to a place where you will be away from civilization, you really can just buy the extra toiletries when you get to your destination. This can help you avoid having to deal with excess luggage when checking in your luggage.

Guidebooks

Guidebooks can be heavy and you really don’t have to bear the extra weight of these guidebooks. I mean, why carry a full guidebook when you only need some chapters or a few pages of the book. You can simply take a shot of the pages you need with your smartphone camera or photocopy it, and carry along that lighter version. Besides, the internet is easily accessible and all the information you could get in a guidebook can easily be sourced from the internet, you only need to know where to look. Travel guides like Lonely Planet and Trip Advisor can help with this.