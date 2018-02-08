What To Do When Your Baby Has A Fever

Photo culled from Pinterest

Symptoms of a serious fever

A temperature reading isn't the only indication of whether a fever is serious.

Age is a factor: Fever is more serious in babies under 3 months.

Behavior is another factor: A high fever that doesn't stop your baby from playing and feeding normally may not be cause for alarm.

Keep in mind that everyone's temperature rises in the late afternoon and early evening and falls between midnight and early morning. This natural cycle of our internal thermostat explains why doctors get most of their phone calls about fever in the late afternoon and early evening.

When to call the doctor

You're the best judge of whether your baby is really ill – so do call if you're worried, no matter what his temperature is. Ask your baby's doctor for more specific advice, but generally: