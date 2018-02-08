Why Men Are Prone To Breast Cancer And Symptoms

Photo culled from canceroz.blogspot.com

Men get the same types of breast cancers that women do, but cancers involving the parts that make and store milk are rare.

Doctors used to think that breast cancer in men was more severe than it was in women, but it now seems that it's about the same.

The major problem is that breast cancer in men is often diagnosed later than breast cancer in women. This may be because men are less likely to be suspicious of something strange in that area. Also, their small amount of breast tissue is harder to feel, making it more difficult to catch these cancers early. It also means tumors can spread more quickly to surrounding tissues.

Symptoms

Symptoms of breast cancer in men are similar to those in women. Most male breast cancers are diagnosed when a man discovers a lump on his chest.

But unlike women, men tend to delay going to the doctor until they have more severe symptoms, like bleeding from the nipple. At that point, the cancer may have already spread.

Diagnosis and Treatment

The same techniques that are used to diagnose breast cancer in women are used in men: physical exams, mammography , and biopsies (examining small samples of tissue under a microscope).

Likewise, the same treatments that are used in treating breast cancer in women -- surgery, radiation, chemotherapy , biological therapy, and hormone therapy -- are also used to treat breast cancer in men. The one major difference is that men with breast cancer respond much better to hormone therapy than women do. About 90% of male breast cancers have hormone receptors , meaning that hormone therapy can work in most men to treat the cancer.