Habits That Causes Sexual Weakness In Men

Most Men think that when it comes to sex, big penis and body size are important. But truth is women want a man that can rock their boat long enough to get orgasm. But the painful thing about this is that most men cannot last long enough to get their woman to orgasm. However, the good news is that there is a proven natural solution to this problem.

When women are in the mood for sex, they always set their mind and prepare their body to be properly rocked in bed. But statistics shows that most women never get their desired kind of sex because the man involved is a ONE minute man.

The truth is, once most men are getting to age of 35 up to 65, they are frustrated with their inability to get proper erections and most of them suffer from premature ejaculation.

To avoid this situation, let me first talk about few things or habits that actually kill your erections and also cause you too release too fast during sex.

Some of them includes:

1) Old age

2) Taking too sugar and alcohol

Alcohol is not your friend..

Getting high can be so cool for some people but it is not the best thing for your sex life. Alcohol destroys your kidneys and nerves which in turn affect your sex organ. Again, you have more chance of a harder erection when sober than when drunk. Alcohol is not your friend. Forget about the general misconception that it helps strengthen your penis.

3) Excess fat

4) Masturbation

These 4 things actually causes you to have a decrease in libido, lack of sexual energy, weak erections and quick ejaculation.

Now, let’s there are 3 practice that I recommend to help you cure weak erection and premature ejaculation permanently without having to waste money on things that do not work or last for a short while.

A) Avoid or Reduce Substances that Kill Your Manpower – The first thing you have to watch out for are substances that kill your penis and manpower gradually. One of the substance is sugar.

A lot of men take way too much sugar, and whether you like it or not … sugar is not a friend to your body. Sugar is taken mainly through drinks and other sugar coated foods that we take in on a daily basis.

Some examples are beverages, sugary drinks or fruit juice, alcohol, snacks and pastries.

B) Eat these body strengthening foods – The normal diet of a nigerian man usually consist of lot of canned and industrialized foods that explain why a lot of men are losing their power and penis.